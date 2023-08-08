Spotify says everyone gets an AI DJ, rolls it out to 50 markets across the globe

You get an AI DJ! You get an AI DJ! Everyone gets an AI DJ!

Around six months ago, Spotify revealed its new DJ feature powered by artificial intelligence. Over the last six months, the feature has been slowly rolling out in a few markets like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Now, the feature is set to turn into Mr. Worldwide like Pitbull and truly go international.

In a press release, the company announced that DJ is now expanding to 50 markets across the globe. According to Spotify, this is due to the popularity of the feature in the markets it has already launched, claiming that DJ “has become the most discussed Spotify feature on social media among users” according to data they collected from X (the artist formerly known as Twitter).

The DJ, which tries to re-create what you’d normally expect to experience when listening to a radio station, uses artificial intelligence to create a custom lineup of music that it thinks you’ll love and actually talks to you in a realistic voice like you’re own personal DJ. The voice is based on Spotify’s Head of Cultural Partnerships and previous host of Spotify’s Get Up morning show, Xavier “X” Jernigan.

Wondering if DJ is in your country now? Check out the full list of countries where the feature is now available below:

Antigua, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Botswana, Burundi, Canada, Dominica, Eswatini, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guyana, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malta, Marshall Islands, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Tonga, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Vanuatu, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

If you’re new to getting access to the AI DJ, Spotify has outlined the following steps to use it:

Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device.

Tap Play on the DJ card.

Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists, picked just for you.

Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

While Spotify continues to roll out its AI DJ, Apple Music is attempting to catch up with the company on its music discovery features. Just yesterday, Apple released a new Discovery Station radio station that will play you an endless amount of music it thinks you’ll enjoy. Whereas Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist has a set amount of suggested songs, Apple Music’s Discovery Station is unlimited.

We’ll see what Spotify has to offer in response!