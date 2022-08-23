Spider-Man: No Way Home extended has 11 minutes of extra content

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is what Sony calls the film’s extended cut, which has an official release date of September 2nd. The extended cut will feature additional content that has never been seen before. Spider-Man fans in the US and some other countries will be able to rewatch No Way Home in theaters come mid-September.

The film’s plot remains unchanged. But The More Fun Stuff Version will include additional No Way Home scenes that were not part of the initial cut. As we get closer to the film’s theatrical rerelease, we have more details about it. For example, there’s a new poster for the film that finally features all three Spider-Men on it. But Sony didn’t cut an equally revealing trailer.

We were already talking about the biggest No Way Home spoiler about a year ago. We knew Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would join Tom Holland in the MCU’s third Spider-Man movie. As we approached the December 17th, 2020 release date, we got incredible leaks that proved beyond a shadow of a doubt the two actors were in the film.

But Sony and Marvel chose not to use them for marketing purposes. And all the chatter about No Way Home rumors worked. Sony sold nearly $2 billion in tickets for the latest Spider-Man adventures. The More Fun Stuff Version might get Sony past that $2 billion milestone. The film ended its initial theatrical run about $100 million shy of the $2 billion mark.

The More Fun Stuff Version poster features all three Spider-Man variants

Fast-forward to late August 2022, and Sony is finally ready to use the three Spider-Man variants in promo materials for No Way Home. The More Fun Stuff Version has a brand new poster that fans will love, featuring all three Spider-Man.

Sony also released a new trailer for the No Way Home rerelease. However, unlike the poster above, the trailer doesn’t include any scenes with Maguire or Garfield. As much as it wants to build up hype around No Way Home, Sony decided not to bother featuring all three Spider-Men in new trailer.

The real surprises in The More Fun Stuff Version extended cut will come from the extra Spider-Man footage that No Way Home lacked.

We’ve known for a while that The More Fun Stuff Version extended cut would feature various No Way Home deleted scenes that have yet to be added to the digital versions of the movie. We thought it would add up to around 15 minutes of additional Spider-Man action. But Fandango says it’s more like 11 extra minutes of Spidey content:

THIS JUST IN: Fandango can exclusively reveal that the re-release of #SpiderManNoWayHome will feature 11 minutes of new footage when it arrives in theaters on September 2. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday. What an AMAZING way to end your summer! pic.twitter.com/zs70EqQJqi — Fandango (@Fandango) August 19, 2022

Of note, tickets should go on sale today, according to the tweet above.

