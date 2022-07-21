Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release might be bigger than we thought

We learned back in June that Sony was planning to bring Spider-Man: No Way Home back to theaters as The More Fun Stuff Version. Sony announced a release date for The More Fun Stuff Version at the time. The studio revealed that Spider-Man would return to theaters in the US and Canada on September 2nd.

We didn’t know what other countries would get the new No Way Home cut at the time. Sony only teased that more countries would be announced soon. And now it looks like Sony has massive re-release plans for the biggest Phase 4 movie so far.

What’s new in The More Fun Stuff Version

That $1.9 billion box office take certainly doesn’t sound as good as $2 billion. That’s probably why Sony is going for this No Way Home rerelease. It’s betting big on fan enthusiasm for the three Spider-Man variants appearing in the movie to hit that milestone.

As we told you in June, The More Fun Stuff Version will be a slightly different movie from the original release. And Sony can market it appropriately by actually using all three Spider-Man actors without worrying about spoilers.

The main plot won’t change, however. But we’ll get more action featuring the three Spider-Man. That’s the recipe that helped Sony make nearly $2 billion from ticket sales, making No Way Home the best movie release of the pandemic so far. No other MCU Phase 4 title came close either. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only approached the $1 billion mark.

The digital No Way Home release should have included plenty of deleted scenes featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. It’s those extra 15 minutes of action that will make it in the movie.

Where will the Spider-Man: No Way Home rerelease be available?

As we’re getting closer to The More Fun Stuff Version rerelease, we’re getting more details about the new No Way Home cut. Since it’s a different movie, it also has to be rated before it can play in theaters.

But, unsurprisingly, The More Fun Stuff Version will be a PG-13 adventure, just like the original.

'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – THE MORE FUN STUFF VERSION' has been rated PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. pic.twitter.com/xKAwA57JvR — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) July 20, 2022

More interesting is a recent post on Reddit that teases the massive scope of the rerelease.

As you’ll see in the image at the end of this post, Sony will go for an extensive release for The More Fun Stuff Version. Spider-Man will return to theaters across the world from August 31st through October 6th.

If the information is accurate, then the No Way Home rerelease is much bigger in scope than we had anticipated. With so many important markets on the list, Sony might surpass that $2 million goal. It also helps that the next MCU movie won’t hit cinemas until mid-November. That’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres on November 11th.

That said, we have no idea how long The More Fun Stuff Version will continue playing in theaters once it arrives.

