Sony rereleases Spider-Man: No Way Home as The More Fun Stuff Version

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is a real thing, as Sony decided its biggest Spider-Man movie ever needs a rerelease. After all, Sony thought it was a good idea to rerelease Morbius a few days ago and risk another round of ridicule. At least with No Way Home, there’s no chance of that.

If anything, the No Way Home rerelease will actually help Sony make more money at the box office and push the total box office take over that elusive $2 billion mark. As it is right now, No Way Home passed $1.9 billion during its theatrical run. We usually warn you that spoilers might follow ahead. But this time around, you don’t risk anything. You can, after all, watch No Way Home right now, from the comfort of your home.

What’s new in the Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version rerelease?

Sony announced the No Way Home rerelease out of the blue on Friday. The company will send the movie to theaters on September 2nd in the US and Canada. Other countries should be added to the list in the near future.

Sony’s announcement dropped on social media with the help of a short video clip featuring the film’s three Spider-Man variants. And that’s a great thing about the No Way Home rerelease. Sony can give the film a short promo campaign where it can feature Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/CNM7a53MTE — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) June 11, 2022

As the name implies, Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version will be a different movie. It’ll feature additional content, so fans might be getting an extended cut of the film they saw already.

And we think we know exactly what this More Fun Stuff Version will get you: The film’s deleted scenes.

A leaker listed five scenes that should make it into the No Way Home rerelease. These are:

Interrogation Scene Extended – 2:25 min

Peter Day at Midtown High – 5:25 min

Undercroft Montage – 1:35 min

Happy’s Very Good Lawyer – 1:35 min

The Spideys Hang Out – 4:25 min

If these sound familiar, that’s because we’ve covered them before. We’re looking at over 15 minutes of deleted scenes in the list above. The original cut has a run time of 2 hours and 28 minutes. Add those 15 minutes to it, and you get a movie worth rewatching in theaters.

When will No Way Home hit Disney Plus?

You can watch the movie at home as many times as you want before the rerelease. You can buy the digital or Blu-ray versions of No Way Home right now.

But what you don’t get to do is stream the movie, especially on Disney Plus. This is a Sony project, so it’s not heading to Disney Plus as fast as all the other Marvel MCU titles.

Fans will have to wait several months for that to happen. And No Way Home will hit various competitors before Disney Plus. Starz, HBO Max, and Netflix are among the streaming services that will probably get No Way Home ahead of Disney.

Some of them will stream No Way Home before the rerelease happens. But don’t expect the deleted scenes to be available on streaming. The More Fun Stuff Version will be saved for theaters, where it might generate that extra $100 million that Sony wants for this Spider-Man story.

