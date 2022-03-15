How to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home online right now

It’s been almost three months since Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in theaters on December 17, 2021. It’s the final movie in the MCU’s first Spidey trilogy and it was a massive success. The movie made nearly $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office, a pandemic record that exceeded expectations. But not all MCU fans got to see the film in a theater. Instead, some people decided to wait for the No Way Home digital and streaming releases.

Sony recently announced the digital No Way Home release date. The movie was supposed to hit various platforms on March 22nd. But it turns out you don’t have to wait another week to watch No Way Home online. The digital version has been released today, March 15, 2022, for $19.99.

What streaming service is No Way Home on?

Before you get too excited, you should know that you can’t stream Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix or Disney Plus right now. If anything, Disney Plus will be one of the last steaming services to get No Way Home.

The movie will head to Starz first, which will happen at some point in the coming months. Unlike the digital and Blu-ray release dates, No Way Home doesn’t have a firm streaming date. As for Netflix, HBO Max, and other services, these streamers might get the movie down the road. But we don’t have any news on that front right now.

Before we can get to that, we have to get the digital and Blu-ray releases out of the way.

The reason why Sony pushed the Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release date to March 15th has to do with a recent leak. The Blu-ray version of the movie leaked online over the weekend. This is exactly what you’d expect from a film whose biggest secrets leaked in great detail long before the theatrical debut.

Where is the digital No Way Home version available?

Given the prospect of having the entire movie out on torrent websites, Sony moved up the digital release. This means it’s available starting Tuesday, March 15, for anyone looking to watch No Way Home online.

The film is available on various platforms that offer on-demand movies. The list includes Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu, and YouTube. The 4K version will cost you $19.99 no matter where you buy it. As usual with digital releases, you’ll get access to extra No Way Home content with your purchase.

There actually is one deal that’s better than all the others. If you plan on buying the digital No Way Home release, you should be aware of a special Movies Anywhere promotion that the service launched on Tuesday to coincide with the film’s release.

To take advantage of it, you’ll have to purchase No Way Home anytime between March 15th and April 11th from one of the connected digital retailers that work with Movies Anywhere. Get a Movies Anywhere account and sync your purchase. Then, you’ll get access to a bonus clip titled Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics.

Movies Anywhere works with Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu, and YouTube. Also, No Way Home digital purchases on Comcast, Verizon Fios TV, and DirecTV are supported.

The No Way Home Blu-ray release date remains unchanged. You can get your hands on a physical disk starting on April 12th.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.