Spider-Man: No Way Home digital release set for March 22

We’ve been wondering for months when Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit streaming services, and we now have a partial answer. Starz will be the first service to stream the latest Spider-Man title, and we knew it would arrive in the coming months. Disney Plus will get it much later, but the good news is that it’ll be available on Disney’s streaming service at some point in the future. Before any of that happens, we’ll get the digital and Blu-ray No Way Home versions, and Sony has just announced the release dates.

Not only that, but the company did it in a way that you’ll absolutely love. Mind you, some minor No Way Home spoilers might follow.

We knew that No Way Home would feature three variants of Spider-Man, despite all the denials. And we expected Sony and Marvel to deliver an iconic Spider-Man scene in the process. It’s the one where the three Spider-Man variants point to each other like they do in the cartoon-based meme we’re used to seeing online.

Sony and Marvel somewhat delivered the scene, with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield pointing to each other on two separate occasions in the movie. One happens while they’re working in the lab, with Ned (Jacob Batalon) causing the hilarious exchange. The other is during the Statue of Liberty fight, where the three superheroes meet up to reassess the situation and change their strategy.

Both are hilarious, but neither one perfectly matches the pointing meme from the Spider-Man cartoons. How is that relevant to the No Way Home Blu-ray release? Well, check out the following image that Sony just dropped:

That’s right, we have Holland, Maguire, and Garfield pointing at each other. But we also have a couple of notes from Sony.

First of all, Holland and Maguire are looking at each other, leaving Garfield out. And we all know that Garfield’s Peter is still an amazing Spider-Man (you’ll get that reference as soon as you watch the movie). Secondly, they’re not wearing masks. However, you need to see their faces for this scene to really work.

The image above comes from Sony’s No Way Home Twitter account. You won’t see it anywhere in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But Sony used the new photo to announce the No Way Home digital and Blu-ray release dates for the movie.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

The digital version of Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available a month from now, on March 22nd. The Blu-ray release will follow a few weeks later, on April 12th. You can already preorder it at this link.

The movie is still playing in theaters, so you can watch it or rewatch it there until the digital release drops.

In addition to being able to rewatch the movie and control the playback, the No Way Home digital and Blu-ray versions will include a few exciting deleted scenes. We’re looking at over 15 minutes of extra No Way Home content that you’ll want to check out.

The No Way Home streaming date isn’t out just yet. But Starz said it’ll make the movie available on its platform within the next six months. The Blu-ray release takes place right in the middle of the second quarter, so we’d expect an announcement from Starz soon.