Spider-Man: No Way Home hits HBO Max in July, but not in the US

From the moment the latest Spider-Man movie hit theaters, fans had one question on their minds: When is Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming on Disney Plus? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is not as simple as you might expect. This movie doesn’t have a 45-day theatrical window. It’s also a Sony movie, so Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit other streaming services before Disney Plus, like HBO Max.

The good news is that HBO Max might be among the first services to get its hands on No Way Home. The bad news is that it won’t stream everywhere at once

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming on HBO Max?

The short answer to this question is July 22nd… if you live in Brazil. HBO Max Brazil made it official this week, sharing the following message on Twitter:

Eu tento ser modesta mas fica difícil quando posso dizer que Homem Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa chega no meu site dia 22 de julho, sem nenhum custo adicional, viu? Vem, Miranhas 🕷💜 pic.twitter.com/43QBKwcVKJ — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) May 24, 2022

It doesn’t get any more official than that. No Way Home comes to HBO Max nearly two months from now.

But the problem with this streaming release date for the latest Spider-Man movie is that it doesn’t apply to every market. It’s unclear how many regions will get No Way Home on July 22nd. Or if any of them are getting the movie even sooner than that.

Put differently, there’s no guarantee that HBO Max in the US will stream No Way Home at the same time as HBO Max Brazil. That’s because Sony has complex streaming deals in place.

The studio doesn’t operate its own streaming service, so it licenses its movies and TV shows to various streamers. The list includes Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, and several others.

What about Netflix and Disney Plus?

When Sony and Disney announced a streaming deal, we assumed that the latter wanted to make sure that all the MCU Spider-Man movies will be available on Disney Plus.

However, the two parties indicated about a year ago that a new Sony movie will need about nine months to reach Disney Plus. After the theatrical window, a Sony film will hit home video first and then Netflix. Only after that will Disney Plus get the same title.

It’s very likely the same schedule applies to Spider-Man: No Way Home. And HBO Max won’t even be the first streaming service to release the blockbuster movie.

Considering what we know so far, Starz and Netflix might be getting the movie before HBO Max. Of those, Starz seems the most likely place for No Way Home’s streaming debut. The streaming service is yet to announce a release date, however.

It’ll be interesting to see whether that July 22nd HBO Max Brazil release date is relevant for the Starz and Netflix releases. Murphy’s Multiverse speculates that No Way Home might head to Netflix in those markets that don’t have HBO Max access. But maybe Sony will make the film available on HBO Max in those markets where Starz isn’t available.

Doctor Strange 2’s streaming release is much closer

Also interesting is that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might hit Disney Plus before No Way Home hits streaming services. The Doctor Strange sequel will land on Disney’s streaming service on June 22nd, according to a recent leak.

That said, you can rent No Way Home right now. The digital version of the movie hit on-demand services months ago. You can also score the Blu-ray version. But streaming the No Way Home would be the easiest option.

