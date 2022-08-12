Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut ticket sales have been delayed

Sony isn’t happy with the nearly $2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home made at the box office. So, it’s releasing an extended cut of the movie to hopefully reach that milestone. It’s called The More Fun Stuff Version, and it should hit theaters all across the globe starting in early September. But ticket sales for the No Way Home extended cut have been delayed, so you’ll have to wait longer to secure seats for this version of Spider-Man’s latest MCU adventure.

What is The More Fun Stuff Version?

No Way Home was a massive success for Sony because it was the Spider-Man movie fans had been dying to see. It wasn’t just an MCU installment, though that would be enough to guarantee a large box office take for any Tom Holland Spider-Man movie. The film also featured the previous Spider-Men from Sony’s other franchises.

Rumors said we’d see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to their Peter Parker roles so they could help Tom Holland’s Peter fight a slew of multiverse-based villains. That meant that, yes, the villains from the Maguire and Garfield movies would also return.

Those rumors did wonders for No Way Home. And the film certainly delivered on those unofficial promises.

As a result, the movie closed in on that $2 billion mark during its theatrical run. But No Way Home ended up just about $100 million shy of the goal. And that’s the kind of problem The More Fun Stuff Version should fix.

The No Way Home extended cut will bring fans about 15 minutes of additional Spidey content. Leaks said it’ll mostly be deleted scenes featuring the three Spider-Man variants. That’s the fun stuff Sony hopes will be good enough to sell plenty of tickets in the coming weeks.

The overall plot of the film won’t change. It’s still the same story with the same bittersweet ending. Don’t expect anything different.

No Way Home extended cut ticket sales

Sony already released digital and Blu-ray versions of the film. And No Way Home is already streaming online on some services, though it’s not on Disney Plus. But the scenes in the extended cut have not made their way to fans yet.

The only way to see them is to go to a theater for the No Way Home extended cut. The More Fun Stuff Version premieres on September 2nd in the US, with many more markets to follow later in the month.

Ticket sales should have started online on August 9th. But that didn’t happen, prompting Spider-Man fans to wonder why.

UPDATE: Many of you are asking me about this today, so I looked into it. #SpiderManNoWayHome – "The More Fun Stuff Version" is still coming Labor Day weekend, but the tix on sale date has shifted. Once we know when tix will go on sale, you all will be the first to know! https://t.co/US1wuxuC3d — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 9, 2022

Fandango’s Erik Davis took to Twitter to reassure fans that The More Fun Stuff Version is still coming on Labor Day weekend. But Sony has delayed the start of preorders for the No Way Home extended cut for an unknown reason. No new launch date for presales has been announced.

But you don’t even have to preorder tickets for The More Fun Stuff Version. Again, this isn’t a new movie so there likely won’t be crowds lined up around the block. You’ll be able to score tickets by just walking in, rather than having to secure them online as soon as possible.

