Marvel has done an admirable job keeping the plots of its movies and shows secret over the years, but one upcoming movie has been the subject of as many leaks as we can remember for any Marvel project. Back in February, Marvel officially confirmed that the title of the next Spider-Man solo movie would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. Technically, that’s all that Marvel has said about the third Spider-Man movie, but a series of leaks over the past several months have potentially spoiled the key twist that will set No Way Home apart.

Chances are that you’ve already seen these leaks, but if not, potential spoilers for No Way Home follow.

Last October, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Electro in the next MCU Spider-Man movie. This seemed to break the dam on major leaks about the movie, as subsequent reports revealed Alfred Molina was returning as Doctor Octopus, and former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be back as well. The expectation is that Spider-Man: No Way Home will explore the multiverse, bringing villains and heroes from alternate realities into the MCU timeline.

Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina have since confirmed their involvement in the movie — Foxx in a since-deleted post on Instagram, and Molina in an interview with Variety — but one actor continues to insist he has no idea what everyone is talking about (despite the fact that his stunt double was spotted on the set).

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on his podcast Happy Sad Confused, Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) said that he hasn’t heard a peep from Marvel Studios about appearing in the next Spider-Man movie:

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

“Dude, it’s f***ing hilarious to me, because I do have this Twitter account, and I see how often Spider-Man is trending, and it’s like, people freaking out about a thing, and I’m just like… I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say: ‘I recommend that you chill.'” Garfield said, attempting to completely debunk the rumor. “Listen, I can’t speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.”

Garfield then goes on to compare his situation to someone playing a game of Werewolf or Mafia, where everyone is 100% sure that he is the killer, even though he knows he’s not. He ended by saying that he would have gotten a call by now if he was going to be in the movie, but added that he might still get one.

Whether or not Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home remains to be seen, but we won’t have to wait too much longer, because the movie will be out in theaters on December 17th, 2021. Marvel also shared the titles and release dates of ten MCU Phase 4 movies in a cool video earlier this week.

