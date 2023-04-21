Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to feature a crazy live-action Spidey cameo

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the next big Spider-Man movie to hit theaters. Only it’s animated as opposed to being a live-action film. Also, it’s not part of the MCU, not really. The most recent Across the Spider-Verse trailer did make a brilliant connection to the MCU’s Peter Parker (Tom Holland), although the trailer suggests that the movie might actually ruin Marvel’s multiverse.

While we wait for the actual animated feature to hit theaters and clear the air, we have an exciting rumor for you. Apparently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will deliver an exciting live-action cameo.

Before we can share more details about this Spider-Man character, we’ll want you that big spoilers will follow.

How Across the Spider-Verse might ruin the MCU

The trailer Sony debuted a few days ago offers an incredible new take on multiverse travel that challenges what we’ve learned from Multiverse Saga movies. There’s a group of Spider-People out there who are aware of what’s happening in the multiverse. Not only that, but they could intervene if they deem it necessary. And the Across the Spider-Verse protagonist, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), will oppose this elite group.

The Spider-People (or Spider-Force?) team is aware of the events in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Their leadership mocks the MCU’s primary Peter Parker and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). That means they also must be aware of the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man variants that made it to the MCU’s main reality.

All the Spider-People joining forces to abuse an iconic Spider-Man meme. Image source: Sony

The trailer isn’t enough to explain these multiverse actions. And I hope Across the Spider-Verse manages to find a reasonable explanation for the multiversal team of Spider-People. One that doesn’t challenge the MCU’s multiverse rules too much.

Whatever that explanation might be, a rumor claims that we’ll have at least one exciting live-action Spider-Man cameo appearing in the animated film.

Spider-Man cameos

As we saw in the last trailer, Across the Spider-Verse has an incredible number of Spider-Man and Spider-Woman variants. Perhaps too many of them. But the trailer didn’t feature Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield, though it referred to the former’s actions in Multiverse Saga.

Previous rumors claimed the three live-action Spider-Man variants that Sony featured in its movies so far will appear in Across the Spider-Verse.

But that might not be the case if Twitter account Marvel Updates is correct. The mysterious Twitter handle has posted plenty of MCU rumors in the past, without ever revealing any sources.

One of its newest rumors concerns Across the Spider-Verse, with Marvel Updates claiming that “only Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man will appear in live-action version” in the sequel. There’s no source for this claim.

But it’s certainly exciting, considering how much audiences loved Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But it also leaves us wondering whether Tobey Maguire or Tom Holland might also be featured in Across the Spider-Verse.

The Into the Spider-Verse sequel doesn’t need the live-action Spider-Man variants to succeed. This is a Miles Morales story. But since it’s a big multiverse story that also somewhat challenges the MCU’s multiverse rules, it could certainly benefit from Spider-Man Easter eggs like Garfield, Holland, and Maguire.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres on June 2nd, so we’ll soon see whether these rumors are accurate.