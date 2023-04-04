Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer might’ve just ruined the MCU

Sony on Tuesday released the brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ahead of the June 2nd premiere, and I can’t wrap my head around it. After the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, all of Sony’s Spider-Man variants are part of the larger multiverse, including the animated projects from the Spider-Verse franchise. That’s why the new Across the Spider-Verse trailer just blew my mind, as it proposes new Spider-Man-centric multiverse rules that will make you question everything in the MCU.

Before I can explain, I’ll tell you that big spoilers might follow below, including the ties to the larger MCU universe.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s mind-boggling multiverse rules

Halfway through the trailer, we learn alongside Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) that an elite group of Spider-People is defending the universe.

Wait what?

Not only that, but they sit in some sort of a “multiverse lobby” where they can interact with each other. That implies these Spider-Man and Spider-Woman variants can travel the multiverse at will. This means they’re more powerful than all the Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants. And Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Let’s not forget about characters like The Watcher and the entire TVA, who can travel the multiverse at will.

How I feel after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer 2. Image source: Sony

Since Marvel tied the Sony Spider-Man universe, the actions in Across the Spider-Verse have to respect the general rules of the MCU. But Sony’s incredible revelation in this Spider-Verse 2 trailer challenges the concepts the MCU has proposed.

Let’s remember that the MCU is heading towards a multiverse-ending event in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The Avengers will have to fight Kang for the multiverse’s survival. But if this incredible team of Spider-Man variants is waiting in the multiverse lobby to intervene in life-ending events, Why do we need the Avengers in the first place?

Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter egg

That said, we’re only looking at a short trailer. Sony might make things right by the time the Spider-Verse story ends. Marvel will hopefully rein Sony in to ensure the entire multiverse has some cohesiveness when it comes to the overall rules. Then again, Sony made very strange choices with its Spider-Man stories, that can ruin the MCU. We’d better be prepared for the worst.

The trailer does make it clear that the Spider-Man organization is the vision of a single Spider-Man. And that Miles Morales opposes the guy. This dude:

The Spider-Man dude who invented the Spider-Man multiverse force. Image source: Sony

Aside from the strange Spider-Man organization, the new Across the Spider-Verse trailer delivers a great No Way Home Easter egg. These advanced Spider-People are aware of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and his most recent events. They mock Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) “and the little nerd on Earth-19999” in the process.

While that’s a hilarious reference, it’s another strange choice from Sony. We know that Marvel’s primary Earth is Earth-616. Not 19999.

All the Spider-People joining forces to abuse an iconic Spider-Man meme. Image source: Sony

I’ll also note that the Spider-Man and Spider-Woman variants in this universe could have always intervened in No Way Home if they didn’t like what the three Spider-Man variants did to save the day. They didn’t.

Finally, I’ll point out that the trailer doesn’t actually feature Tom Holland. And don’t even ask about Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. But rumors say all three will voice their characters in Across the Spider-Verse. Watch the full trailer below.