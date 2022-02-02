Spider-Man 4 rumor teases a mysterious and dramatic plot shift

Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga, while No Way Home brought an end to the first Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU. Both movies saw tremendous success at the box office, so we’re expecting sequels in the coming years. But unlike Avengers 5, Spider-Man 4 is already an official project. Marvel and Sony have confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is in the works long before any rumors appeared online.

That said, we have no idea when Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters. But there’s another report about the next trilogy that says the upcoming fourth movie will deliver some sort of mysterious retcon. Beware, big spoilers might follow below.

Where we’re at in the Spiderverse

The massive success of No Way Home might convince Sony to explore other Spider-Man stories that aren’t necessarily connected to the MCU. One of the most popular rumors right now is that Andrew Garfield will finally get his third standalone movie after his brilliant performance in No Way Home.

Separately, rumors say that at least one alternate Spider-Man version might appear in the MCU very soon. That’s Tobey Maguire, who might cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel premieres in early May, and it’ll supposedly feature plenty of notable cameos.

Finally, we have a few exciting rumors that concern Spider-Man 4, but also another Spidey movie that will be a direct No Way Home sequel.

A leaker said a few days ago that Spider-Man 4 will feature Miles Morales. That’s a Spider-Man variant we’ve only seen in a non-MCU animated feature so far. Of course, fans are dying to see Miles Morales in the MCU.

Separately, a different leaker said that Sony wants to make another movie with Maguire, Garfield, and Holland. As exciting as this rumor might be, you can’t expect Spider-Man 4 to deliver that surprise. Like Avengers 5, Spider-Man 4 will be a soft reboot.

The latest Spider-Man 4 rumor

We’ve already explained that No Way Home took everything from Peter. He lost his family, his friends, and the help and support of the Avengers. Even his overpowered suit is gone. As a result, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is getting closer to the Spidey we’ve seen in the other movies.

As such, Spider-Man 4 can only be a soft reboot of the Spider-Man franchise. Peter Parker will get to keep the character development from the six MCU movies he appeared in. But nobody else will remember his involvement in any of those events.

Earlier rumors said the next trilogy will tell Peter Parker’s college story, starting with Spider-Man 4. This brings us to the latest Peter Parker report from anonymous leaker Moth_Culture. The person said in a now-deleted tweet that Spider-Man 4 will be a “soft-retcon” of the character. The tweet also said that the next trilogy will continue to use similar subtitles for each new movie (a la Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home).

It’s unclear what the retcon part means at this time. Or why the leaker removed the reference to this mysterious and potentially dramatic plot shift from Twitter. The same source posted various MCU rumors, some of which have been confirmed by leakers with solid track records.

The plot hole that needs fixing

That said, we’re in the early phase of Spidey rumors, and things could change by the time Spider-Man 4 production begins. It could be a few years before Tom Holland suits up as Spidey for the next MCU Spider-Man movie.

And yes, Holland might not be ready to announce his new contract with Sony and Marvel, as he’s probably negotiating the deal of his life. That said, the actor should appear in an MCU crossover next, which is something that Sony already confirmed.

Retcon rumors aside, the MCU Spider-Man movies are far from perfect. Sony and Marvel might want to revisit some of the past events to help explain some of the inconsistencies in No Way Home. As it stands right now, No Way Home has a big Doctor Strange plot hole that needs addressing, and it’s not even the controversial spell at the end of the movie.