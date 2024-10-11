Scream TV is a free horror channel coming in time for Halloween

If you’re having trouble deciding which scary movies to watch over the next few weeks, why not let a 24/7 free horror channel do the work for you? The free ad-supporting streaming TV (FAST) channel Scream TV is debuting on October 13, and now we know more about the programming it will have on offer for the rest of the month.

If you want to watch Scream TV, you will need to download the free DistroTV app on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV. The app is also available for iOS and Android devices, and if you’re stuck at your computer, you can watch on your browser at Distro.TV.

“Halloween is finally on the horizon and Scream TV’s Oct. 13 launch is just around the corner,” said the press release (via Variety). “The brand new, free-to-air and free-to-stream (or scream!) TV channel dedicated to horror will be bringing viewers the very finest in horror entertainment from around the globe as well as celebrating the golden years of genre cinema. So get ready for the dark ride of your life, and don’t forget it’s all free to view.”

Some of the horror movies you’ll see over the coming weeks include Halloween, Freaks, White Zombie, The Last House on the Left, Motel Hell, and Demons 2.

Scream TV will also have a number of themed blocks throughout the week:

Weekdays: Classics

Classics Mondays: Chris Alexander’s Sinister Cinema

Chris Alexander’s Sinister Cinema Wednesdays: Elvira‘s Movie Macabre

Elvira‘s Movie Macabre Fridays: Fright Premiere, Late Night

Fright Premiere, Late Night Saturdays: Frightfest Saturday Scares with Alan Jones, Hammer Sunday

If you want a sneak peek at the movies in Stream TV’s rotation, watch the videos below: