DirecTV is launching a free, ad-supported streamer in November

The number of free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services might eventually overtake the paid ones. To that point, DirecTV announced this week that it plans to launch its own dedicated FAST service, dubbed MyFree DirecTV, on November 15, 2024.

According to DirecTV’s announcement, the new service “will provide viewers with direct access to curated FAST Channel content and an extensive On-Demand library.” The company will also add more channels to the service throughout 2025 and beyond. You can find MyFree DirecTV online, on mobile devices, and on select smart TVs and streaming devices.

While we still don’t know everything that the service will have to offer at launch, the initial lineup will include major reality shows, such as Storage Wars, American Pickers, Duck Dynasty, Pawn Stars, and Ice Road Truckers. MyFree DirecTV will also feature Lionsgate’s MovieSphere FAST channel, which shows movies like Ender’s Game, Source Code, and Booksmart.

DirecTV will also integrate its Your TV interface into MyFree. Your TV launched earlier this year and merges your selected favorite content with the most watched content on the service. That way, you won’t have to go searching every time you use the app.

MyFree DirecTV enters an increasingly crowded market that already includes the likes of Pluto TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee, Xumo Play, and others.

That said, while the competition is fierce, DirecTV notes that FAST services have already generated nearly $8 billion this year alone, with the total revenue expected to grow 25% year-over-year. Even if MyFree doesn’t take off, it’s clearly a risk worth taking.