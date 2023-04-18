Ryan Reynolds teases an exciting Deadpool 3 role for Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We learned a few days ago that Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen scored a big role in Deadpool 3. A Marvel insider said at the time that the actor will have a big role in the highly-anticipated sequel. But the studio did not reveal the character Macfadyen will play.

It turns out Ryan Reynolds is actually a big fan of Macfadyen. That’s according to a recent interview featuring the Deadpool 3 star and the unquestionable force behind this superhero franchise. Reynolds teased that the Succession actor will indeed have a huge role to play in Deadpool 3. But Reynolds didn’t mention Matthew Macfadyen’s character by name either.

Before we go any further, we’ll warn you that Deadpool 3 spoilers might follow.

“I am always rooting for him because he was one of the best actors out there,” Reynolds told etalk CTV. “I mean, no joke.”

Replying to the interviewer’s quip that “we hate [Macfadyen] in Succession,” Ryan Reynolds said he loves what the actor did with the role.

And I’ll add that some Succession fans only hate Tom Wambsgans exactly because Macfadyen is so good at playing the part. Like Reynolds, I’m definitely one of Macfadyen’s fans here for what he did with the Succession role.

“Maybe [we hate him]? I love him in Succession,” Reynolds said. “I can embrace a guy who straddles the line of villain and hero. And martyr. And many other things.”

That’s where Reynolds dropped the big Deadpool 3 bomb about Macfadyen’s character. The actor will apparently be on the set “each and every day.” This means Macfadyen has a pretty important part to play in the upcoming MCU movie.

“I think Matthew Macfayden is probably one of the most interesting actors working today,” the Deadpool actor said. “And the fact that he’s going to be on our ‘Deadpool’ set each and every day is kind of nerve-wracking for me. I’ll be starstruck.”

“Succession” stars Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen. Image source: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Who will Matthew Macfayden play in Deadpool 3?

But Reynolds knows better than to reveal the character Matthew Macfayden will play. And we can’t even guess at this time, considering the type of story Deadpool 3 will tell. We’re looking at a massive multiverse adventure where Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) must work together while traveling between different realities.

I’m just speculating here, considering one purpose of Deadpool 3 is to bring Deadpool to the MCU primary reality. Also, we have no idea who the story’s villain is. Maybe Macfadyen’s character will be one of the antagonists.

Aside from Reynolds, Jackman, and Macfadyen, Deadpool 3 has a star-studded cast. Recent reports said that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic will return to their respective roles as Vanessa and Colossus. Also, Emma Corrin will appear in an unspecified role.

On top of that, we have reports saying that Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) will be the TVA’s representatives in Deadpool 3.

If that’s not enough, rumors say that Deadpool 3 will visit some of the Fox universe characters, including X-Men and Fantastic Four variants. And we have reports that say that Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen will appear as Professor X and Magneto in Deadpool 3.

Assuming all these leaks are accurate, Macfadyen’s involvement in Deadpool 3 will be even more exciting. And I can’t help but wonder who the actor is playing and whether we’ll see him in other MCU adventures down the road.

Until that happens, I’m dying to see how Tom’s story in Succession concludes after the recent developments.