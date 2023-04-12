Deadpool 3 might bring another mutant to the MCU

Slowly but surely, Ryan Reynolds is assembling all of the supporting cast that made the first two movies so great to return for his MCU debut. On Wednesday, Deadline reported Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic have signed on to appear in Deadpool 3. They will reprise their roles as Vanessa Carlysle and Colossus, respectively.

Will Deadpool 3 put Colossus in the MCU?

Reynolds recently confirmed reports that Dopinder (Karan Soni) and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) will return for Deadpool 3, marking four returning cast members so far. Other fan favorites, like Cable (Josh Brolin), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Domino (Zazie Beets), would certainly be welcome additions to the sequel as well, but there hasn’t been any news regarding the likelihood of their reappearance.

While we wait for more casting news to trickle out, the addition of Kapicic is perhaps the most notable to date. Colossus is both a mutant and an important member of the X-Men. Whenever Marvel does get around to formally introducing the X-Men in the MCU, Colossus will likely be part of the team. But will it be the Colossus we met in Deadpool?

For a variety of reasons, the answer is almost certainly no. Rather, the Colossus from the Fox universe will likely continue to exist in that reality, which is presumably one of several realities Deadpool and Wolverine will visit in their multiversal adventure.

While Deadpool is not bound by the same rules as other Marvel characters and might make a joke about the baffling lack of X-Men in the MCU, Colossus, Wolverine, and Deadpool will not be the first mutants to appear in an MCU movie by a long shot.

Professor X played a significant role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; we also learned Kamala Khan was a mutant in the finale of Ms. Marvel; and Namor — the first mutant in Marvel Comics — was the villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As the list of mutants in the MCU continues to grow longer, it’s becoming harder and harder to suspend our disbelief. The X-Men have to be out there somewhere.