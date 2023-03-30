Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen reportedly has a major role in Deadpool 3

I cringe at Tom Wambsgans’ every attempt to please the Roys, including his wife, in HBO’s hit Succession, and that’s only because Matthew Macfadyen is simply amazing playing the character. After bagging Emmy and BAFTA wins for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for the Succession role, the actor is heading to the MCU. According to a report, Matthew Macfadyen will appear in Deadpool 3 in a mysterious but big part. Some spoilers might follow.

Ryan Reynolds spoiled the biggest Deadpool 3 cast surprise when he revealed the film’s release date: Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine role for the sequel. That’s the best possible development from a movie that will bring Deadpool to the MCU. But that’s the only thing we know about the film: Wolverine will join Deadpool in this massive multiverse adventure.

There’s no shortage of exciting Deadpool 3 rumors out there, including spoilers that Jackman dropped about the movie. Thanks to the actor’s comments, we know how Wolverine can return after Logan. And the same rules might apply to bringing back Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) for Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, none of these leaks mentioned Matthew Macfadyen or the mysterious character he’s playing. Variety reported earlier this week that Macfayden is the latest addition to Deadpool 3, without specifying other information about the character.

Who will Matthew Macfadyen play in Deadpool 3?

Commenting on the report, well-connected Marvel Insider Grace Randolph said on Twitter that Matthew Macfadyen’s role in Deadpool 3 is “quite big.”

Randolph did not reveal the name of Macfadyen’s character either. But her teaser implies the actor landed a significant Deadpool 3 role. And we can’t but wonder whether the character will appear in additional MCU adventures.

Deadpool 3 rumors already offer exciting tidbits about the Marvel characters that will show up in the sequel. After Wolverine, Owen Wilson’s Mobius is the most exciting character that keeps appearing in reports. The TVA will apparently be chasing Deadpool and Wolverine.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Korg (Taika Waititi) react to a trailer for Free Guy. Image source: Ryan Reynolds

Moreover, leaks say that Marvel will include X-Men and Fantastic Four characters from the Fox universe in the sequel. It’s unclear what characters might show up, but anything is possible. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X could be one such amazing Easter egg. But that’s something Marvel already did with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As a reminder, Deadpool 3 has to be a multiverse movie. Given the rules of the MCU, that’s the only way to move Wade Wilson from the Fox universe to the MCU. Therefore, it’s always possible to see exciting X-Men characters from the Fox universe in a film like Deadpool 3.

As for Matthew Macfadyen’s part in Deadpool 3, it’ll be interesting to see what the actor brings to the MCU. We’ve been used to seeing him play Tom Wambsgans for so many years that switching to an action-packed superhero movie should be shocking.

Deadpool 3 premieres on November 8th, 2024, provided Marvel doesn’t delay the release.