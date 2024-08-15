Rumor: Ubisoft will port 5 Assassin’s Creed games to Switch 2

As we anxiously await official news about the Nintendo Switch 2, the rumor mill has started to churn again in recent days. According to a recent rumor, Ubisoft will go all in on the Switch 2 by porting the five latest Assassin’s Creed games to Nintendo’s next-generation console, including the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which launches this November.

Earlier this week, Nintendo leaker Nash Weedle said on X that Ubisoft is working to get a port of Assassin’s Creed Shadow ready for the launch window of the Switch 2. He added that Ubisoft is also developing Switch 2 ports of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins, with plans to bundle Odyssey and Origins together.

🔥Leak Express: Assassins Creed Shadows está siendo porteado a Switch 2.



La intención es que esté listo para la ventana de lanzamiento de la nueva consola de Nintendo



Los ports de Assassins Creed Mirage, Valhalla, Odyssey y Origins también llegarán, estos dos últimos en un pack pic.twitter.com/YSBbFq1eXl — Nash Weedle “El Analista de Leaks” (@NWeedle) August 12, 2024

In a follow-up post, Weedle claimed that some of the ports would be outsourced and that a port of Ubisoft’s tactical pirate game Skull and Bones is also in the works.

For what it’s worth, Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief Necro Felipe responded to Weedle’s post, noting that he “can back up the Shadows part.” Even if the Switch 2 doesn’t get the full modern Assassin’s Creed lineup, the latest entry would be a solid consolation prize.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Putting aside the validity of this specific internet rumor, it seems inevitable that some of the top publishers that sat out the Switch generation will be tempted to give Nintendo another shot this time around. After all, the Switch may well be the best-selling console of all time before the end of 2024, and yet the most recent Assassin’s Creed game you can play on the Switch is 2014’s Rogue. That’s a hole Ubisoft will undoubtedly want to fill on the Switch 2.