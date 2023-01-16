Puzzling Captain America: New World Order leak reveals even more villains

When Marvel finally confirmed rumors that Captain America: New World Order was in the making, many wondered whether the studio could top the first three movies in the franchise. It wasn’t because Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) had taken on the mantle. We would have asked the same question if Chris Evans had stuck around for another sequel. But if the myriad recent rumors are accurate, New World Order could be an incredible addition to the MCU. And now we have another puzzling leak about the villains of Captain America: New World Order.

Before we can get to any of that, you should know that big spoilers might follow below.

How many villains does Captain America 4 have?

In the past few weeks, we saw an exciting barrage of Captain America: New World Order leaks that revealed the story’s overall gist and the film’s villains. Most interestingly, these leaks indicated that Sam would form the new Avengers during the movie to respond to the new threats that will endanger the planet.

It might seem too early for these leaks to be accurate, as New World Order premieres only on May 3rd, 2024. But remember that Marvel already knows where it’s heading (Secret Wars) and has a playbook to get us there. It has plenty of time to modify the New World Order story in response to these leaks. But the overall story might not change that much.

Leaks say that the world will discover adamantium on the mysterious island that emerged in the ocean in Eternals. That’s Tiamut’s head, and all the Earth’s nations will want a piece of it. Various villains also want to get their hands on the precious new metal.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wearing the new Captain America suit revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

Marvel already announced that the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) would appear in Captain America 4. That’s one confirmed villain for the movie, but not necessarily the main one.

Harrison Ford’s President Ross/Red Hulk will be one of the New World Order villains. Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is another. And leaks say Sam will form the Avengers to counter Ross’s actions.

A recent rumor said that Captain America 4 would have no fewer than five villains without disclosing the other two. That further explains why Captain America will need all the help he can get and why he’ll want to get the band back together. Well, a band that should have several new members.

The puzzling New World Order leak

This brings us to the newest Captain America 4 rumor, which gives us a puzzling detail about the film’s villains. According to CanWeGetToast, The Serpent Society are the villains of No Way Home.

The Marvel insider makes it sound like these are the main Captain America and Avengers antagonists. We haven’t seen the Serpent Society so far in the MCU, and we have no idea how many members it has. Or whether any of the villains in the previous leaks (Ross, Val, and the Leader) have anything to do with the Serpent Society.

Yes it's true the Serpent Society are the villains in #CaptainAmericaNewWorldOrder 🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/YCXYuxdhXw — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) January 13, 2023

But if they’re the big villains, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how many antiheroes will be in the group and who will play them. And whether the previous claim that New World Order has five villains still holds up.

Whatever the case, the New World Order leaks are getting more and more exciting. And the new Captain America will have a lot of action on his hands. Also, while none of these rumors can be confirmed, it sure seems like New World Order will be a worthy addition to the Captain America franchise.