Paramount+ just put its best original show on YouTube for free

If you have been trying to decide whether or not to add Paramount+ to your stable of streaming service subscriptions, here is some stellar news. On Wednesday, Paramount+ uploaded the full first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to YouTube for free. All 10 episodes are available on the Paramount+ YouTube channel, which gives viewers a chance to catch up on the series before the second season premieres on Thursday, June 15.

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 for free

Paramount has gone all in on Star Trek in recent years. Six Star Trek shows have debuted since 2017, with a seventh currently in the works. Some of the shows have been more successful than others, but Strange New Worlds has received near-universal acclaim.

As a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) as they visit new worlds in the U.S.S. Enterprise. The first season consists of ten episodes, and each lasts about an hour, so clear your schedule if you plan to binge it.

Review-aggregation sites aren’t especially useful for TV shows, but it’s worth noting that Strange New Worlds season 1 garnered 99% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.2/10 on IMDb. It’s been a big hit with fans of the older Star Trek shows and films, as well as newcomers that may have only seen the reboot movies with Chris Pine and Zoe Saldaña.

If you’ve heard anything about the show that tempted you to sign up for yet another streaming service, now you can check it out without committing anything other than your time. Speaking of time, this is certainly a limited-time offer, so if you are at all interested in the show, watch it soon so you can decide if you need to see the second season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 15.