Oscars 2022 nominations: The full list of Academy Award nominees

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced all of the nominations for the 2022 Oscars. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the live-streamed event, which lasted about 30 minutes. They revealed all of the nominees for every category, including 10 for Best Picture (up from just eight last year). Also of note, the Oscars nominee announcement this year came a full month earlier than last year.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 7th in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will air live on ABC starting at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET.

A full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…BOOM!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Sian Heder

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe

Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

You can watch a recording of the entire 94th Oscars Nominations Show below. And find out more about the event on the Oscars website.