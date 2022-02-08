Oscars 2022 nominations: The full list of Academy Award nominees

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced all of the nominations for the 2022 Oscars. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the live-streamed event, which lasted about 30 minutes. They revealed all of the nominees for every category, including 10 for Best Picture (up from just eight last year). Also of note, the Oscars nominee announcement this year came a full month earlier than last year.
The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 7th in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony will air live on ABC starting at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET.
A full list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Directing
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best International Feature Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Short Film (Animated)
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Short Film (Live Action)
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Documentary (Feature)
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick…BOOM!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best Original Score
- Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
- “Be Alive,” King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
- “Down to Joy,” Belfast
- “No Time to Die,” No Time To Die
- “Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Best Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA, Sian Heder
- Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe
- Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay
- King Richard, Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
You can watch a recording of the entire 94th Oscars Nominations Show below. And find out more about the event on the Oscars website.