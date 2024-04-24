Click to Skip Ad
Not enough people are watching this sweet British comedy on Apple TV+

By
Published Apr 23rd, 2024 9:31PM EDT
Trying on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

From TV gems like Acapulco and Ted Lasso to less obvious examples like Eugene Levy’s travel show and even a drama like Drops of God, Apple TV+ is home to some of the most supremely feel-good TV of the modern era. And I remain a happy subscriber not only for that reason (the world is stressful enough, so thanks Apple!) but also because these are quality series and not just feel-good for the sake of it — along the lines of some dumb sitcom.

Keeping that trend going, Apple just released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the British dramedy Trying, a heartwarming show built around a loving married couple who set about trying to adopt a child. The show returns for its eight-episode fourth season with the first two episodes debuting on May 22, followed by one episode a week every Wednesday thereafter.

I haven’t seen a husband and wife support and love each other with the same degree of earnest affection as Trying’s Nikki and Jason in quite a long time. Seriously, if I pressed you, how many happily married TV couples — with the sort of love for each other that you yourself might want to emulate in your own relationship — can you think of? Not all that many, I’d wager.

It also feels like not enough people are watching it — at least anecdotally, because I never see anyone talking or writing about it online. And that’s a shame, because in a world of streaming sameness, this is an easy-to-binge show about a family that’s not trying to shock or addict you with gimmicks in order to keep you watching.

The new season of Trying picks up six years after the events of Season 3, with Nikki and Jason now experienced adopters with a growing and lovely little nuclear family (complete with a support network). Continues Apple: “However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills.”

If you’re a fan of that warm and fuzzy feeling you get from shows like Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place, definitely make some time to check out Trying on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer for Season 4 below, which also features the new single titled Forever from London-based pop star BEKA.

Andy Meek

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

