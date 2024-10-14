Nintendo might be working on a GameCube controller for Switch 2

Despite Nintendo’s deafening silence regarding its next console, there have been enough leaks and rumors lately to keep us all occupied. The latest comes from a user on the Nintendo forums Famiboards (via ResetEra), which seems to suggest that Nintendo is ramping up production on GameCube controllers. Could they be for the Switch 2?

In July, Famiboards user LuigiBlood unearthed evidence that Nintendo had potentially begun to produce parts for a new GameCube controller. Now, user LiC claims to have found circuit board listings that correspond to the previous listings.

The most compelling evidence came in the form of a rumble motor with part number TRW1230. This is the same motor that you can find in older GameCube controllers. The motor is also used in the Nintendo 64 controller for Nintendo Switch Online, but that accessory already has its own, different part number. There’s no reason for Nintendo to change that.

Other relevant listings associated with HGU0480 (the apparent GameCube controller) include a plastic cover for LED lights and plastic cover molds of trigger covers for the L and R buttons, the charge LED light, and a 4-layer LED.

“If HGU0480 isn’t a wireless GameCube controller for NSO, it’s some other similar wireless controller — it can’t be a Switch 2 Pro Controller due to the motor among other things, so that leaves us with what, a Virtual Boy NSO controller?” said LiC. “But I think the evidence strongly points toward a GameCube controller.”

Whether Nintendo announces the Switch 2 next week, next month, or next year, launching a brand new accessory for the Switch would be surprising. That said, the company did announce the Joy-Con Charging Stand over the summer, and it’s finally launching this week. Between that and this possible new GameCube controller, I’m increasingly convinced all of these controllers will be compatible with the Switch and the Switch 2.