Nintendo’s new accessory might confirm a Switch 2 leak

Seven years after launching the Switch, Nintendo is finally releasing its own charging stand for the console’s Joy-Con controllers. On Thursday, Nintendo revealed the new Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory on Twitter, announcing that it will be available starting October 17. The company did not share any details about the price, but we’ll likely find out more about the accessory in the coming weeks ahead of its launch.

Based on the pictures Nintendo shared, the stand looks somewhat similar to the Joy-Con Grip. You can slide your Joy-Cons into either side of the stand and plug a USB-C cord into the top to start charging. It’s also possible to charge the Nintendo Entertainment System controllers with the stand, which happen to be on sale for 20% off at the moment.

Charge your #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers with the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, available October 17th. pic.twitter.com/qv6k8GAm6e — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 18, 2024

Taking a step back, the timing of this announcement is obviously suspect. Nintendo confirmed back in May that it will “make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.” Nintendo’s fiscal year ends on March 31, 2025, which means that the Joy-Con Charging Stand is set to debut within months of the Switch 2 reveal.

Why would Nintendo start selling an accessory for a console just months before the accessory becomes obsolete? One possible explanation is that the Joy-Con Charging Stand will still be a worthwhile purchase even after you upgrade to the Switch 2.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As VGC editor Chris Scullion pointed out, some reports have suggested the Switch 2 will feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers. According to Spanish video game site Vandal, the new controllers will snap on and off rather than sliding into a rail.

If that’s the case, the Switch 1 Joy-Cons might not be able to attach to the Switch 2. That would leave Switch 2 owners will no easy way to charge their Joy-Cons. All of a sudden, the existence of the Joy-Con Charging Stand starts to make a lot more sense.