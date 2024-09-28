Nintendo Switch 2 info revealed in interview with accessory maker

After a few relatively quiet months, the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumors are now arriving on a daily basis. It’s rare that we go 24 hours without something to talk about, and the latest report to end this week is one of the most exciting to date.

On Friday, the Spanish video game site Vandal shared the latest episode of its weekly podcast. This particular episode is making waves online because it includes an illuminating conversation with Ruben Mercado, CEO of video game accessory and peripheral manufacturer Blade. While we can’t yet verify any of the information he provided, Mercado was more than happy to share what he knows (or claims to know) about Nintendo’s next console.

The interview was conducted in Spanish, but Vandal has helpfully rounded up all of the biggest revelations in a blog post, which we’ve translated with Google. Here’s everything that Mercado revealed about the Nintendo Switch 2 during the podcast episode:

Nintendo has finished designing the Switch 2, and he claims that accessory makers have already had access to a near-final console.

Nintendo will likely launch the Switch 2 in either March or April 2025.

The new Joy-Con controllers are magnetic, as a number of leaks have suggested, and also have a “locking system” to keep them firmly attached to the Switch 2.

Due to the new design of the controllers, the joysticks won’t be compatible with any joystick covers, which Mercado says we’ll understand when we see the presentation.

Nintendo wants a simultaneous worldwide launch for the Switch 2.

The Switch 2 will cost between €400 and €500, which is in line with another recent leak.

As with every Switch 2 leak, we’re taking all of this with a grain of salt. That said, the herding that we’ve seen around specific talking points (price, release date, magnetic Joy-Cons) suggests that either everyone is repeating the same rumors they’ve seen online, or those rumors are accurate, and the details are being shared beyond Nintendo’s circle of trust.

All we can be sure of today is that Nintendo plans to announce the Switch’s successor by March 31, 2025, but at this rate, we’d be shocked if a presentation didn’t come sooner.

In the meantime, Nintendo fans won’t be lacking for great Switch games to play. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom just arrived this week, Super Mario Party Jamboree hits shelves next month, and Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood drops in November.