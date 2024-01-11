The train has left the station when it comes to excitement surrounding Nintendo’s next console. Even though Nintendo has yet to formally announce the Switch 2 (or Super Nintendo Switch or whatever it’s called), fans are convinced that it’s coming out this year. That may be the case, but in the meantime, Nintendo and its partners have plenty of new games coming out for the original Switch. This week, Nintendo of Europe called attention to those games in a blog post about all of the big first and third-party Switch titles launching in 2024.
If this is the last year for Nintendo’s hybrid console, fans are in for quite a sendoff. In addition to multiple exciting third-party games, the Switch is getting even more remakes of beloved classics, such as Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Luigi’s Mansion 2. But even that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Here’s the complete list of 2024 Switch games with release dates or release windows:
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18th
- Another Code: Recollection – January 19th
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong – February 16th
- Unicorn Overlord – March 8th
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – March 22nd
- Splatoon 3: Side Order DLC – Spring
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – Summer
- FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Summer
I’m especially excited to see more of Princess Peach: Showtime! I always love when Nintendo developers take a chance on something surprising, and a game in which Princess Peach takes on different roles in a series of plays to save a theater is certainly a surprise.
And here are all of the 2024 Nintendo Switch games that don’t have release dates yet:
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Blade Chimera
- Braid, Anniversary Edition
- Core Keeper
- DECAPOLICE
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Moonstone Island
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- Planet of Lana
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
Obviously, this is not a complete list of Switch games that will launch in 2024—a cursory glance at the “Coming Soon” section on Nintendo’s website shows 106 titles. And then there’s the very real possibility that Nintendo launches the Switch 2 this fall with a brand new Mario. Whatever the case, it’s shaping up to be a good year for Nintendo fans.