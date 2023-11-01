NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is 50% off for the rest of the season

With week 9 of the 2023 NFL season kicking off this Thursday in Pittsburgh as the Tennessee Titans come to town to take on the Steelers, YouTube is celebrating with an NFL Sunday Ticket price cut. After acquiring the sports package late last year, YouTube started selling subscriptions in April. Early adopters could subscribe at a $100 discount, but when the season started, prices increased. Now, you can sign up for even less than that discounted price.

Here are the new prices for all of YouTube’s available NFL Sunday Ticket packages:

NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV : $174 for the season (from $349)

: $174 for the season (from $349) NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone + YouTube TV : $194 for the season (from $389)

: $194 for the season (from $389) NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube : $224 for the season (from $449)

: $224 for the season (from $449) NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone on YouTube: $244 for the season (from $489)

The first two options are for YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers, which costs $72.99 per month. These users can also redeem two months of Max (previously HBO Max) for free. If you don’t pay for YouTube TV, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube’s Primetime Channels, which are the second two options, but you won’t get Max for free.

This is common practice for out-of-market sports packages like these. MLB.TV and NBA League Pass offer similar discounts later in their seasons as well.

That said, NFL Sunday Ticket is the priciest of the bunch, even after the price cut. NBA League Pass starts at $99, while a full season of MLB.TV costs $149.99 (or $129.99 to follow one team). But if your hometown team is making a charge and you can’t get their games any other way, at least you won’t have to pay full price to watch them now.

Just remember that NFL Sunday Ticket doesn’t include games available on your local broadcast in your area. So, if you live in Dallas, Cowboys games will be blacked out.