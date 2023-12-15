Anime has gone mainstream. If you need proof, then look no further than Sony’s $1.175 billion acquisition of the anime streaming service Crunchyroll in 2021. While Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max have all expanded their selection of Japanese animation content, no service can really compete with Crunchyroll when it comes to the quantity of shows and movies. With that in mind, here’s everything new on Crunchyroll for the winter 2024 season.

New on Crunchyroll in Winter 2024

Streaming December 29

BURN THE WITCH #0.8 (Studio Colorido)

Streaming January 1

Fluffy Paradise (EMT Squared)

Streaming January 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 (Lerche)

(Lerche) Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Season 2 (Project No.9)

Streaming January 5

The Demon Prince of Momochi House (Drive)

(Drive) Sasaki and Peeps (SILVER LINK.)

(SILVER LINK.) The Unwanted Undead Adventurer (CONNECT)

(CONNECT) The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic (Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation)

Streaming January 6

One Piece – Egghead Island Arc (Toei Animation)

(Toei Animation) Solo Leveling (A-1 Pictures)

(A-1 Pictures) A Sign of Affection (AJIADO Animation Studio)

(AJIADO Animation Studio) Tales of Wedding Rings (Staple Entertainment)

Streaming January 7

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Studio KAI and HORNETS)

(Studio KAI and HORNETS) Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 (Studio Flad)

Streaming January 8

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 (J.C.STAFF)

(J.C.STAFF) The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil (Children’s Playground Entertainment)

(Children’s Playground Entertainment) Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (SILVER LINK. and BLADE)

(SILVER LINK. and BLADE) HIGH CARD Season 2 (Studio Hibari)

Streaming January 9

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord (Jumondou)

Streaming January 10

Metallic Rouge (BONES)

(BONES) Sengoku Youko (WHITE FOX)

Streaming January 11

Delusional Monthly Magazine (OLM Team Yoshioka)

Streaming January 13

BUCCHIGIRI?! (MAPPA)

Streaming January 14

Meiji Gekken: 1874 (Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab)

(Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab) The Fire Hunter Season 2 (Signal.MD)

Coming Soon

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp (MAHO FILM)

(MAHO FILM) MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2 (A-1 Pictures)

(A-1 Pictures) The Witch and the Beast (Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

Continuing from Fall 2023

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (Madhouse) – New episodes on Fridays

(Madhouse) – New episodes on Fridays The Apothecary Diaries (TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM) – New episodes on Saturdays

(TOHO animation STUDIO and OLM) – New episodes on Saturdays Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange (Brain’s Base) – New episodes on Saturdays

(Brain’s Base) – New episodes on Saturdays Case Closed (Detective Conan) (TMS Entertainment) – New episodes on Saturdays

(TMS Entertainment) – New episodes on Saturdays Soaring Sky! Precure (Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays

(Toei Animation) – New episodes on Saturdays Shangri-La Frontier (C2C) – New episodes on Sundays

(C2C) – New episodes on Sundays Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc (Studio KAI) – New episodes on Sundays

We’ll continue to update this list as Crunchyroll announces more shows debuting throughout the winter 2024 anime season.