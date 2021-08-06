Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Kitchen Gadgets
    08:08 Deals

    This $20 Amazon kitchen gadget went viral on TikTok, and it’s mesmerizing
  2. Best Camera Drone Deal
    08:45 Deals

    Amazon’s best camera drone deal is a 2K drone that folds up as small as an iPhone fo…
  3. Amazon Air Fryer Deals
    11:58 Deals

    Amazon air fryer deals: Get an amazing $129 smart air fryer with Alexa for $69
  4. Disney Plus Subscription Price
    13:22 Deals

    Disney Plus subscription price is free for 6 months from Amazon
  5. Amazon Deals
    09:59 Deals

    Today’s top deals: $65 foldable 2K camera drone, insane air fryer deal, $35 Echo Dot…
HomeEntertainmentMovies

New movies on Netflix: Put these titles on your must-watch list for August

August 5th, 2021 at 8:35 PM
By
Best new movies on Netflix

August is shaping up to be another jam-packed month for new Netflix releases. And if you’re like me and find yourself watching more movies than ever these days — the amount of TV to stream is just too daunting for me right now — Netflix certainly has you covered on that score. We ran through some of the best new movies on Netflix released in 2021 so far in this post. Now, we’re focusing just on the month of August, which has plenty of exciting new movie content all on its own, from documentaries to animated films, rom-coms, and more. What you’ll find below are some of the best new movies on Netflix that are original and exclusive to the popular streamer. So, without further ado, here’s some of what’s coming later this month.

Today's Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:$34.95 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Best new movies on Netflix — August 2021

For some additional detail, by the way, check out this roundup we prepared for a more comprehensive look at all of the best new movies on Netflix this month (including both originals and third-party titles coming to the streamer). Below, meanwhile, are four that I’m most keen to check out — especially the new one from John David Washington. I was a huge fan of his work in Tenet, and his new role in Beckett sounds like it will be right up my alley:

The quick summary from Netflix is that Washington portrays an American tourist named Beckett, who’s vacationing in Greece. He’s the target of a manhunt after a “devastating accident” and is thus forced to run for his life. His goal is to get across the country to the American embassy to try and clear his name. Before dangerous forces close in on him to take him out.

In addition to that one, you’ll also find links below to a few other of the best new movies on Netflix in August. Including their trailers, cast details, and when they’ll be added to the streamer.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Netflix’s synopsis about this documentary film: “Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom in this story that inspired the series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).” (Streaming now)

Beckett

Netflix’s official synopsis: “An American tourist goes on the run in Greece after a tragic accident plunges him into a political conspiracy that makes him a target for assassination.” The cast includes: John David Washington, Boyd Holbrook and Alicia Vikander. (Coming August 13)

Sweet Girl

Netflix’s synopsis: “He lost the love of his life to a pharmaceutical company’s greed. Now his daughter is without a mother, and he’s without justice. For now.” Starring: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. (Coming August 20)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis of this animated film, which adds to the story of the live-action series of the same name by explaining the origin of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. “Escaping from poverty to become a witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory. But when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past.” (Coming August 23)

Today's Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! Price: Buy Now BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information