Netflix’s two 365 Days movies are basically porn – and both have 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

One of the most talked-about, tweeted-about, meme-sparking Netflix releases of late is the super-steamy 365 Days: This Day, a sequel to the 2020 Netflix release 365 Days. Both of which are, any way you slice it, basically soft porn masquerading as a “movie.” With very little in the way of plot or substance. And, accordingly, both titles in the franchise have been slapped with a 0 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That hasn’t stopped the titles from taking over Netflix, however. Critics think the just-released sequel is trash, as we noted above. And yet, as of Tuesday, May 3, 365 Days: This Day is the #5 movie on Netflix in the US. Go figure.

365 Days and 365 Days: This Day

365 days: this day in a nutshell:

75% sex scene

20% music video

5% story line.



That's it. That's the tweet. — Lysine 🎀 (@lys_ddll) April 27, 2022

The original was an erotic thriller with a ton of graphic sex scenes. It’s basically about a mob boss who imprisons a woman, and if she hasn’t fallen in love with him by the end of a year, he promises to let her go.

Here, meanwhile, is the streamer’s summary for the sequel. “Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.”

Netflix says the film is loosely based on the 365 Days book trilogy by Blanka Lipinska. Fittingly, Lipinska also co-wrote the script with Mojca Tirs and Tomasz Mandes.

Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Critics have been especially brutal toward 365 Days: This Day. This is also one of the latest high-profile Netflix releases to garner tons of views while drawing widespread denunciation from reviewers.

The sequel’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, by the way, is similarly atrocious. A 0 percent from critics, and a 19 percent from audiences as of the time of this writing. “365 Days: This Day is barely a movie,” writes a RogerEbert.com reviewer. “It’s the emotionally bankrupt id of late capitalism, a brain-dead miasma of choreographed sex.”

And another Rotten Tomatoes review, this time from Ready Steady Cut: “What you really need to know is that the sequel to 365 Days is just as full of sex montages set to pop music, includes a couple of scenes that’ll raise an eyebrow, and has a standard of acting and writing that might charitably be described as appalling.”

Speaking of things that are appalling? Some Netflix viewers might also find that the streamer’s current quality control leaves something to be desired. Considering that the streamer is having to fight off more adept streaming rivals than ever, and that it’s doing so with crappy game shows, forgettable reality fare, paint-by-numbers original movies like Red Notice, and — in the case of the 365 Days franchise — apparently borderline porn.

