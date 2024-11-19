Netflix’s Squid Game mobile game hits iOS and Android on Dec. 17

Days before premiering Squid Game season 2, Netflix is rolling out a game for iOS and Android inspired by the survival thriller series. Squid Game: Unleashed brings the chaos and violence of Netflix’s most popular series to your phone in the form of a “party royale game” that pits several players against each other in a series of familiar challenges.

According to Netflix, Squid Game: Unleashed features games you will recognize from the show, as well as new challenges inspired by classic childhood activities. You can get an early glimpse at a few of the deadly games in the trailer below:

According to the mobile game’s description, Squid Game: Unleashed will feature customizable characters “with a huge range of outfits, animations and emoji,” weapons and power-up boosts, a spectator mode, higher tiers to unlock new games, and unique weekly events.

This will be the latest of multiple spinoff games Netflix has produced based on its original shows and movies. Others include The Dragon Prince: Xadia, Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Sonic Prime Dash, and Vikings: Valhalla.

That said, this might be the most ambitious to date. Up to 32 players will compete in the death games, similar to popular battle royale games like Fortnite and Fall Guys. In order for games like this to thrive, they need a sizable player base. Expect Netflix to promote this game heavily in the lead-up to Squid Game season 2, launching on December 26.

Squid Game: Unleashed will be available from the App Store and Google Play on December 17. You can pre-register now to unlock an exclusive skin when the game launches.