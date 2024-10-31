Squid Game season 2 trailer throws Player 456 back into the game

After narrowly surviving Squid Game three years ago, former gambling addict Seong Gi-hun is back for another round. This time, his goal isn’t to win but to end the game for good. That’s what we learn in the teaser for Squid Game season 2, which Netflix shared today.

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind,” explains Netflix’s synopsis for Squid Game season 2. “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 456 billion won.”

Three years after its premiere, Squid Game remains the biggest original series in Netflix history. Others have come somewhat close, such as Wednesday and Stranger Things 4, but none have topped the viral South Korean survival thriller from 2021.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all reprise their roles from the first season. The cast for season 2 will also feature Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an. Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote and directed both seasons.

Netflix has also confirmed that Squid Game will return in 2025 for a third and final season, which is a significantly shorter wait than the one between seasons 1 and 2.

Squid Game season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2024.