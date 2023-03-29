Netflix’s new series Unstable builds a sitcom around Rob Lowe and his real-life son John Owen

Sitcom audiences can be among the most finicky and hard to please across the entirety of the TV spectrum. Netflix knows this as well as any provider of TV entertainment, as the streaming giant has produced some big-time misses when it comes to outright sitcom territory (Blockbuster and Space Force are two Netflix series that come to mind) while its biggest comedic hits arguably span multiple genres and aren’t pure comedies along the lines of something like The Office (see: Wednesday, Emily in Paris).

Then there’s the simple fact of the matter that comedy is inherently much more subjective than almost any other TV format, given that what I think is funny might otherwise offend or bore you — resulting in creators too often just dumbing down the whole thing into a milquetoast mess that satisfies no one. Comedy is hard, but Netflix is thankfully going to try again this week with Unstable — an 8-episode, half-hour show starring Rob Lowe and his real-life youngest son John Owen.

New Netflix comedy series Unstable

The younger Lowe, like his brother Matthew, has for a while now delighted the Internet by roasting his famous dad on Instagram (like the time his father posted a thirst trap after a workout, and John Owen couldn’t resist posting in the comments: “The subtle art of taking a selfie in front of ur Emmy nominations”).

Unstable more or less brings that same dynamic into the format of a Netflix series, where Lowe’s son will do a version of that same thing. From Netflix’s official description of the series:

“Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?“

The series was co-created by the Lowes as well as Victor Fresco, the comedy veteran behind shows like Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet.

Sian Clifford as Anna, Rob Lowe as Ellis, JT Parr as Chaz, and Tom Allen as TJ in Netflix’s “Unstable.” Image source: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Rob Lowe as Ellis and John Owen Lowe as Jackson in “Unstable.” Image source: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

‘Comedy is a young person’s game’

In an interview with Netflix ahead of the series debut, the elder Lowe agreed that not only is comedy inherently difficult to pull off well, for the reasons articulated above — he added that it’s also “a young person’s game.”

“To the extent that we have young points of view, those actors bring that to the show, and it’s really important,” Lowe explains. “It’s very similar to what John Owen brings sitting next to Victor. There’s no way Victor could write what John Owen writes, and vice versa. It’s chronologically, experientially, taste-wise, impossible. But it happens all the time. And that’s why you get shows where you don’t believe that the young kids are real. Or you get shows that are just sophomoric with no depth, and you need them both.”

The new series is definitely worth checking out for fans of Lowe’s work in earlier comedies like Parks and Recreation as well as The Grinder, which have a similar comedic streak through them. And in addition to the Lowes, the cast of Unstable also includes: