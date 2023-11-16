In the Spanish-language Netflix movie Nowhere, a survival drama that takes place mostly at sea, a pregnant mother hides in a cargo container while fleeing a totalitarian country. It’s a story about the primal instincts that kick in and the lengths to which a mother will go in order to protect her child, resulting in an absolutely spellbinding first feature film from the Madrid-based production company behind the project. In fact, that company (Rock & Ruz) has basically hit it out of the park with its first release, according to new data from the streamer.

Nowhere, which got basically zero marketing from Netflix, has nevertheless racked up so much viewership that it’s achieved several distinctions. For starters, it’s the most-watched non-English Netflix movie of the year — and, perhaps more impressively, with just two months of viewership under its belt it’s also already one of the most-watched non-English Netflix movies of all time. Image source: Netflix

As of Nov. 12, the film had racked up 77.9 million views over its first 91 days on the streamer. The only movies to outperform it thus far are Troll (103 million views) and The Platform (82.8 million views). “Ultimately,” producer Miguel Ruz told our sister publication Variety, “it doesn’t matter if it’s a survival-dystopian film. If you construct it well emotionally, then it will travel and people will not question what happens.”

Here, meanwhile, is how Netflix summarizes the film: “How far would you go to survive? In Nowhere, the title of the Spanish drama comes from the English word painted on the shipping container where pregnant Mía (Anna Castillo) is hiding.

“She’s just left behind everyone and everything she knows, fleeing a country overtaken by a ruthless regime and forcibly separated from her husband. After a violent storm sweeps the shipping container into the ocean, Nowhere is her only home as she fights to save her baby and reunite with her partner.”

Nowhere is the third film from director Albert Pintó, whose previous work for Netflix includes the Spanish-langauge series Sky Rojo and Money Heist. It’s based on a story by Indiana Lista, who also wrote the screenplay.

Check out a trailer for Nowhere below.