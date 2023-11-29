Netflix subscribers will get the GTA Trilogy on mobile for free

We are still anxiously awaiting the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, but today, Rockstar Games and Netflix have another surprise in store for GTA fans. On December 14, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be free on iOS and Android for Netflix subscribers. The trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III, San Andreas, and Vice City.

These will be three of the biggest additions to Netflix’s game library to date. Netflix launched its gaming initiative two years ago, and it has grown rather quickly. In addition to smaller arcade and puzzle titles, the library features popular indie hits like Dead Cells, Into the Breach, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Now, the streaming service is adding three massive best-sellers to the list.

The timing is especially smart, considering all of the buzz around the next entry in the series. Earlier this month, GTA developer Rockstar Games confirmed that the first trailer for GTA 6 will debut in December. In the meantime, if any Netflix subscribers want to catch up on the previous entries, they can download three classics from the PS2 era for free.

If you want to be prepared as soon as the games arrive, you can preregister at these links:

If you don’t want to wait that long, all three games are available to purchase on the App Store and Google Play. Otherwise, you’ll be able to download all three for free starting on December 14 — just in time for a long flight or road trip over the holidays.