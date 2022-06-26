Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of June 26th

The excruciating wait for Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 ends this week. The final two episodes of the season are clearly the most anticipated of the Netflix releases for the week of June 26th, but they aren’t the only new arrivals. We’re also getting a new comedy special from Cristela Alonzo, BEAUTY, and the second season of The Upshaws.
Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix for the week of June 26th.
Netflix Releases | Week of June 26th
Streaming June 26th
- Best of the Fest — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.
Streaming June 27th
- Cafe Minamdang 🇰🇷 – NETFLIX SERIES
- A new series about a suspicious café — and its equally suspicious patrons.
- Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday 🇨🇦 – NETFLIX FAMILY
- Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.
Streaming June 28th
- Blasted 🇳🇴 – NETFLIX FILM
- Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — NETFLIX COMEDY
- With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family.
Streaming June 29th
- BEAUTY — NETFLIX FILM
- A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo 🇰🇷 – NETFLIX SERIES
- A brilliant young attorney with Asperger’s syndrome struggles with social interactions.
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island — NETFLIX SERIES
- An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In season 2 part 1, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new loves, old flames, big dreams, life changes and the love and drama that comes with family.
Streaming June 30th
- BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- 🇯🇵 – NETFLIX ANIME
- Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy, embarks on a quest to conquer the world, accompanied by new friends and old enemies.
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Sharkdog: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.
Streaming July 1st
- A Call to Spy
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Falls Around Her
- Final Score
- GoodFellas
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- LOL
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Natural Born Killers
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it’s only the beginning. The beginning of the end.
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Vampires
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
Netflix Departures | Week of June 26th
Leaving June 29th
- Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10
Leaving June 30th
- Corpse Bride
- Desperado
- Eagle Eye
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
- The Exorcist
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Godzilla
- Happy Gilmore
- Her
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Into the Wild
- Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
- Just Go With It
- Looper
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight in Paris
- My Fair Lady
- The Originals: Seasons 1-4
- Shrek Forever After
- Stand by Me
Leaving July 1st
- The Social Network
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of June 26th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.