What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in July 2022

One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?
Other highlights on Netflix in July include The Sea Beast, Resident Evil, The Gray Man, Bill Burr’s latest comedy special, Uncharted, and Zero Dark Thirty.
Netflix new shows and movies in July 2022
Streaming July 1st
- A Call to Spy
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Falls Around Her
- Final Score
- GoodFellas
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- LOL
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Natural Born Killers
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Vampires
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
Streaming July 3rd
- Blair Witch (2016)
Streaming July 4th
- Leave No Trace
Streaming July 6th
- Control Z: Season 3 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM
- King of Stonks 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Uncle from Another World 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 7th
- The Flash: Season 8
- Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
Streaming July 8th
- Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES
- Capitani: Season 2 🇱🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
- Dangerous Liaisons 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES
- Incantation 🇹🇼– NETFLIX FILM
- Jewel 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM
- The Longest Night 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
- The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 10th
- 12 Strong
Streaming July 11th
- For Jojo 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
- Valley of the Dead 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 12th
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
- How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 13th
- Big Timber: Season 2 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Hurts Like Hell 🇹🇭– NETFLIX SERIES
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sintonia: Season 3 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Under the Amalfi Sun 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 14th
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 15th
- Alba 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Country Queen 🇰🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Goals (Jaadugar) 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
- Mom, Don’t Do That! 🇹🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
- Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM
- Remarriage & Desires 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Uncharted
Streaming July 16th
- Umma
Streaming July 18th
- Live is Life 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Too Old for Fairy Tales 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 19th
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming July 20th
- Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
- Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 21st
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 22nd
- Blown Away: Season 3 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Streaming July 25th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 26th
- August: Osage County
- DI4RIES 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
- Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 27th
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Pipa 🇦🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Rebelde: Season 2 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 28th
- A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Another Self 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 29th
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
- The Entitled 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM
- Fanático 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 31st
- The Wretched
Coming Soon
- Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in July 2022, including The Gray Man, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast, and the finale of Stranger Things 4:
Leaving July 1st
- The Social Network
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving July 6th
- Brick Mansions
Leaving July 7th
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
Leaving July 11th
- The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving July 14th
- The Brave
Leaving July 15th
- Radium Girls
Leaving July 19th
- Annabelle: Creation
Leaving July 21st
- Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 23rd
- Django Unchained
Leaving July 25th
- Banana Split
Leaving July 31st
- 21
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
- The Edge of Seventeen
- Forrest Gump
- Friday the 13th
- The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
- Lean on Me
- Little Women
- Love Actually
- My Girl
- Poms
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- You’ve Got Mail
That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in July 2022. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.