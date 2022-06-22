Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

What to watch on Netflix: New shows and movies in July 2022

HomeEntertainmentMovies
June 22nd, 2022 at 12:02 PM
By
The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling as Six. Cr. Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2022

One of the biggest Netflix releases of July 2022 happens to be arriving on the first day of the month. The final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 stream on July 1st, and the finale is going to be a whopping two and a half hours long. Will we finally get answers to all our questions about the Upside Down? Or will we have to wait until the fifth and final season?

Other highlights on Netflix in July include The Sea Beast, Resident Evil, The Gray Man, Bill Burr’s latest comedy special, Uncharted, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Netflix new shows and movies in July 2022

Streaming July 1st

  • A Call to Spy
  • Big Daddy
  • Blue Jasmine
  • Boogie Nights
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Deliverance
  • Falls Around Her
  • Final Score
  • GoodFellas
  • I Am Legend
  • Insidious
  • LOL
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Natural Born Killers
  • Old School
  • Police Academy
  • Semi-Pro
  • Seven
  • Snatch
  • Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • The Terminal
  • Vampires
  • Wyatt Earp
  • Zero Dark Thirty

Streaming July 3rd

  • Blair Witch (2016)

Streaming July 4th

  • Leave No Trace

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 7th

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 10th

  • 12 Strong

Streaming July 11th

Streaming July 12th

Streaming July 13th

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

  • Umma

Streaming July 18th

Streaming July 19th

Streaming July 20th

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

Streaming July 25th

Streaming July 26th

  • August: Osage County
  • DI4RIES 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
  • Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 27th

Streaming July 28th

  • A Cut Above 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • Another Self 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 29th

Streaming July 31st

  • The Wretched

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in July 2022, including The Gray Man, Resident Evil, The Sea Beast, and the finale of Stranger Things 4:

Leaving July 1st

  • The Social Network
  • Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving July 6th

  • Brick Mansions

Leaving July 7th

  • Home Again
  • Midnight Sun

Leaving July 11th

  • The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving July 14th

  • The Brave

Leaving July 15th

  • Radium Girls

Leaving July 19th

  • Annabelle: Creation

Leaving July 21st

  • Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 23rd

  • Django Unchained

Leaving July 25th

  • Banana Split

Leaving July 31st

  • 21
  • 30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • Forrest Gump
  • Friday the 13th
  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
  • Lean on Me
  • Little Women
  • Love Actually
  • My Girl
  • Poms
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • You’ve Got Mail

That’s everything coming and going on Netflix in July 2022. As always, we will be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures.

This article talks about:

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

More Entertainment

Latest News