Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of June 19th

A busy month continues for Netflix as a major original series returns during the week of June 19th. This Wednesday, The Umbrella Academy is back for its third season. The comic book show has become a hit for Netflix as Marvel and DC properties have left for other platforms. This week also sees the arrival of Korea’s take on Money Heist.

Scroll on to see everything coming and going on Netflix for the week of June 19th.

Netflix Releases | Week of June 19th

Sunday, June 19th

Civil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

It (2017)

Monday, June 20th

Doom Of Love 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM On the heels of bankruptcy, an ad businessman falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization.

Philomena

Tuesday, June 21st

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examine new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — NETFLIX COMEDY Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

Wednesday, June 22nd

Bruna Louise: Demolition 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY A new comedy special from Bruna Louise.

The Hidden Lives of Pets 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends’ senses and skills.

Love & Gelato 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she’ll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato.

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless “kidults” who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?



Thursday, June 23rd

First Class 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

Queen 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Rhythm + Flow France 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.



Friday, June 24th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto — NETFLIX FILM A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin – known only as The Man from Toronto – run into each other at a holiday rental.

Man Vs Bee 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES British comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) stars in this almost silent comedy about a house sitter’s war with a bee.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.



Saturday, June 25th

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

Netflix Departures | Week of June 19th

Thursday, June 23rd

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of June 19th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.