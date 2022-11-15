Netflix now lets you kick devices off of your account remotely

Netflix introduced a new feature called Manage Access and Devices that allows subscribers to view every device currently logged into their accounts. The new feature will show you the types of devices that are being used to access your account, the most recent time and date that they last watched, and the profile they used.

More importantly, you can also sign any of those devices out with a single click.

Manage Access and Devices debuts on Netflix

In a blog post, Netflix’s product manager Charles Wartemberg notes that many subscribers will be traveling during the holiday season, signing in on new devices, and then forgetting to log out. Manage Access and Devices will let those subscribers log out remotely, so they don’t have to hassle someone else to do it for them after they leave.

Of course, the feature is also helpful if you have an old roommate, an ex, or a total stranger on your account. Or maybe you shared your account with someone who keeps forgetting to Venmo you half of the cost of the subscription every month. Whatever the case, you can log their devices out of your account more easily than ever.

The feature will become even more of a necessity when Netflix starts cracking down on password sharing next year.

Here’s what you need to do to access Manage Access and Devices on Netflix:

Go to Netflix.com in your browser and log into your account.

in your browser and log into your account. Mouse over your profile picture in the top-right corner and click Account .

. Under the Security & Privacy section, click Manage access and devices.

You should now be able to see all of the devices logged into your account. Click the Sign Out button next to any device to kick it off of your account.

This new feature is currently available on Netflix on the web, iOS, and Android.

More Netflix news: 8 useful Netflix settings you probably don’t even know about