Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of May 30th

Netflix sadly lost most of its Marvel content after Disney+ hit the scene, but if you’re searching for more comic book-inspired content, look no further than Sweet Tooth, a new original series coming to Netflix this week. Sweet Tooth was written by Jeff Lemire for DC’s Vertigo imprint, and takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting where human/animal hybrids exist. Robert Downey Jr. is one of the executive producers, so there’s a little bit of Marvel flavor mixed in for good measure.

Arrivals

Monday, May 31st

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

Tuesday, June 1st

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

Wednesday, June 2nd

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival, where she learns life’s not just about social media likes.

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

Thursday, June 3rd

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña is back, poking gentle fun at himself and parceling advice, especially about how to stay married and how to be parents.

Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan, unerring eye for humor, with help from some surprising celebrity guest stars.

Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23 year old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES It’s summer again and while many relationships have changed in the past year, these friends are realizing some attractions are impossible to resist.



Friday, June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time – that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward.

Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM In this fast-paced and action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.



Saturday, June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute, to the curious.



Departures

Monday, May 31st

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…

Tuesday, June 1st

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Friday, June 4th

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials coming and going on Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in June, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

