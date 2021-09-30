Netflix movies leaving soon: All 35 movies departing in October 2021

We showed you the full slate of new movies and shows coming to Netflix in October 2021. Then we drilled things down a bit to specifically highlight all the new Netflix originals coming in October (movies and series). Finally, we narrowed things down to all the new movies hitting Netflix next month. Wondering about all the Netflix movies leaving soon? And you have to see all the shows that are departing next month. The good news is that you’ll find everything you need to know right here.

It’s now time to take a look at all the movies and TV shows that are set to leave Netflix in October. That means it’s your last chance to check them out before they disappear.

Netflix movies leaving soon

This has been a terrific month for new Netflix additions and next month is shaping up to be more of the same. Some of the hotly anticipated new content set to debut in the coming weeks include Locke & Key season 2, The Baby-Sitters Club season 2, Bright: Samurai Soul, and You season 3. However, there’s definitely one title that tops them all. On everything else, Army of Thieves premieres on October 29th! This is the hotly anticipated prequel to Zack Snyder’s smash hit Army of the Dead. Netflix subscribers seriously can’t wait to see it!

Sure there’s plenty of new content to look forward to next month. But there are also some older titles that are being shown the door. A total of 35 different movies and full seasons of TV series are set to depart over the course of the month. That means it’s your last chance to stream them before they’re gone. A sprinkling of titles will leave Netflix here and there beginning on October 1st, but the date to really keep in mind is October 31st. That’s when 19 different titles will be deleted from the Netflix catalog in the US. Additionally, there are some seriously good titles on the list. Highlights include Angels & Demons, Catch Me If You Can, The Da Vinci Code, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Inception.

But don’t let all that bum you out. You’ve still got plenty of time to stream most of the Netflix movies leaving soon. Scroll down to see everything leaving Netflix in October 2021.

Netflix movies leaving this month

Leaving October 1st

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Leaving October 3rd

Angel Has Fallen

Leaving October 6th

Real Steel

Leaving October 14th

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leaving October 15th

The Creative Brain

Leaving October 17th

U Turn

Leaving October 20th

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

Leaving October 21st

The Hummingbird Project

Leaving October 23rd

The Mist: Season 1

Leaving October 27th

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Leaving October 28th

Pup Star

Leaving October 30th

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving October 31st