Netflix movies October 2021: The full list of 91 new movies coming to Netflix

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in October, so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month. Needless to say, there are countless hotly anticipated Netflix originals set to premiere in the coming weeks. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit Netflix in October 2021.
Netflix movies October 2021: Everything coming next month
There are a whopping 46 new movies hitting Netflix on October 1st along. Can you believe that? Six of them are new Netflix originals and the rest are movies that have been licensed from other studios. There are definitely some fan-favorites in there though, like The Cave, A Knight’s Tale, As Good As It Gets, Gladiator, The Karate Kid, The Professional, Malcolm X, Titanic, Tommy Boy, and more. Of course, the big news on October 1st is the premiere of The Guilty, the gritty new Jake Gyllenhaal movie that everyone is talking about.
The rest of October remains strong, with plenty of scary movies coming ahead of Halloween. Then, towards the end of the month on October 28th, we arrive at the movie everyone is waiting for. That’s right, we’re talking about Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s smash hit Army of the Dead. People are so excited for this movie… let’s hope it lives up to the hype.
Scroll down for the full list of all 91 new movies coming to Netflix in October 2021. We’ve also included links to all the Netflix original movies so that you can set reminders for the ones you want to watch. If you do decide to set a few reminders, rest assured that those titles will be added to your list automatically as soon as they’re released next month.
Streaming October 1st
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- An Inconvenient Truth
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Serendipity
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Step Brothers
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Swallow — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
Streaming October 3rd
- Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
Streaming October 5th
- Escape The Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 6th
- Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 8th
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
Streaming October 9th
- Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Insidious: Chapter 2
Streaming October 11th
- Going in Style
Streaming October 12th
- Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸
- Smart People
Streaming October 13th
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇪
- Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
Streaming October 14th
- One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming October 15th
- The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trip — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇴
Streaming October 16th
- Victoria & Abdul
Streaming October 19th
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
Streaming October 20th
- Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
- Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming October 21st
- Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇯🇵
- Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
Streaming October 22nd
- Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦
- Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 24th
- We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Streaming October 25th
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Streaming October 27th
- Begin Again
- Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
Streaming October 28th
- The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇱
Streaming October 29th
- Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
- Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Release Date TBD
- A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Want to see Netflix’s new movie released from other recent months to make sure you didn’t miss anything? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix’s new movies in September 2021
There were a whopping 34 different movies that were released on Netflix on September 1. That’s right… we’re only talking about one day! The list included a bunch of fan favorites, too. Examples are Blade Runner, the cult classic Labyrinth, and School of Rock. If there’s a number of times you can watch School of Rock that could be called too many times, we have no idea what it is.
A total of 71 different movies debuted on Netflix over the course of the month in September. And that includes both Netflix original films as well as movies that have been licensed from third-party studios. You’ll find the entire release calendar of new Netflix movies for September 2021 laid out below.
Streaming September 1st
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- House Party
- Green Lantern
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Interview
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Streaming September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Final Account
Streaming September 3rd
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 7th
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 8th
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪
Streaming September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷
Streaming September 10th
Streaming September 13th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 15th
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
Streaming September 16th
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
Streaming September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Streaming September 19th
- Dark Skies
Streaming September 20th
- Grown Ups
Streaming September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
Streaming September 24th
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹
Streaming September 29th
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming September 30th
- The Phantom
Streaming Late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Release date TBD
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY