Netflix made a deal to boost its live-action movie slate in 2027

In recent years, Netflix has been more focused on producing original content than licensing big releases from other studios, but its strategy appears to be changing again. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it reached an agreement to bring live-action films from Universal Pictures and Focus Features to the streaming service starting in 2027.

As part of the new deal, Netflix will add Universal’s live-action movies to its streaming library no later than eight months after their theatrical release. All these movies will continue to make their streaming debuts on Peacock, but then Netflix will have a 10-month window during which the films are only available on Netflix before they return to Peacock.

Additionally, Netflix announced in its press release that it renewed its licensing deal for animated films from Illumination and DreamWorks, and will “license rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for additional windows in subsequent years as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast film library.”

“We have always valued our partnership with NBCUniversal, and we are excited to expand it to bring even more entertainment to our U.S. members starting in 2027,” said Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “Illumination and DWA animated films have always been incredibly popular on Netflix, and we are looking forward to adding Universal Pictures and Focus Features live-action films in the years to come. By combining these licensed titles with our Netflix original programming, we can offer our members an exceptional entertainment package with an even greater selection of films to enjoy.”

Netflix has already seen major success licensing Universal’s animated releases. In the first half of 2024, eight of the 10 most popular animated movies on Netflix were created by Illumination or DreamWorks. That includes The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which spent 38 weeks on the Netflix Top 10 list, and Sing 2 at 32 weeks in the Top 10.

In the coming weeks, Despicable Me 4 and The Wild Robot will join the Netflix library as part of the existing animation partnership between the companies.