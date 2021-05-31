10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in June

Netflix got off to a bit of a slow start in 2021, but in recent months, the streaming service has begun to pick up the pace with exciting new original movies and shows. The trend continues in June, as two of the service’s most popular international series are returning with a ton of new episodes. Up first is Lupin, the mystery thriller that follows a gentleman thief who has vowed to avenge his father’s death. Spanish teen drama Elite is also returning for its fourth season.

Personally, the new show I’m most excited about is Sweet Tooth, which is based on a DC Comics series about human-animal hybrids and is being executive produced by none other than Robert Downey Jr. Plus, there are a ton of original movies with star-studded casts launching this month, including Awake (starring Gina Rodriguez) and Fatherhood (starring Kevin Hart). And even if none of the Netflix shows or movies strike your fancy this month, you can just watch all three seasons of the beloved canceled sitcom Happy Endings and The Big Lebowski on repeat instead.

In chronological order, here are the top ten movies and shows coming to Netflix in June:

Happy Endings: Season 1-3 | June 1st Million Dollar Baby | June 1st The Big Lebowski | June 1st Sweet Tooth | June 4th On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. Awake | June 9th After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos. Lupin: Part 2 | June 11th Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes. Skater Girl | June 11th In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship. Elite: Season 4 | June 18th A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery. Fatherhood | June 19th After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love. Godzilla Singular Point | June 24th Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.

That’s the most exciting new content, but here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be removing.

