Netflix adds Two Thumbs Up button for better recommendations

Netflix is introducing a new button to provide even better recommendations than it already does. On Monday, Netflix announced in a blog post that it will add a Two Thumbs Up button that will sit next to the existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons. Now you can tell the service if you disliked, liked, or loved the movie or show you just watched.

Netflix adds Two Thumbs Up button

As Christine Doig-Cardet, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, explains, the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are useful tools. The more often you use them, the better Netflix becomes at personalizing your profile to your taste. The problem is that your reactions can’t always be boiled down to a simple like or dislike. Sometimes you’ll find something leaps and bounds better than anything else you’ve seen all year.

Netflix says that the Two Thumbs Up button is “a way to fine-tune your recommendations.” You can still use the single Thumps Up to highlight the content you enjoy. But if you use the Two Thumbs Up button instead, Netflix will weigh that response much higher. For example, if you give Two Thumbs Up to Bridgerton, you might start seeing more recommendations from Shondaland and more movies and shows featuring the same actors.

“Members have never had as many great entertainment options as they have right now,” Doig-Cardet told The Verge following the announcement this Monday. “Being able to find the shows and movies that you’re going to love is really important. We want to continue to make Netflix the place where it’s easiest to choose something to watch.”

The feature is rolling out on TV, web, Android, and iOS today. Depending on your platform of choice, you might have to hover over the Thumbs Up button to see the three options. That is how the buttons appear on the web browser, for example.

More new Netflix features

Netflix has been adding new features fairly regularly over the last few years. In 2020, the Top 10 row made its debut. Choice fatigue is a big problem for Netflix subscribers, but being able to see what everyone else is watching can simplify the process.

Last year, Netflix finally introduced the oft-requested shuffle feature, which it calls Play Something. If you click on the Play Something button, Netflix will pick something for you to watch based on your tastes. If you don’t like whatever Netflix picked, you can keep shuffling until you do land on something that you’d actually want to watch.

One of the more frustrating parts of the Netflix experience has been the inability to delete TV shows and movies from the Continue Watching row. At long last, Netflix added a “Remove from Continue Watching” button on every platform. These quality-of-life changes have made a huge difference, and more are sure to be in the works.

