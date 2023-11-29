My Deezer 2023 now available: Here’s how to see your year in music

Alongside Apple Music Replay 2023, Deezer has also released its My Deezer 2023 feature, which shows your year in music. The experience is available through the app on the Homepage and Explore tabs.
Deezer says that global users listened to around 112 new artists and 519 songs throughout 2023. In addition to all the details about your music journey, the music streaming service also brings a personal music quiz based on people’s top tracks or personalized concert recommendations tailored for the users.
The service also gathered the top artists, albums, and songs globally in 2023, as you can see below:
Most streamed artist
In 2023, The Weeknd was the most streamed artist on Deezer worldwide for the first time – after spending most of the recent years in second place. He is followed closely by Taylor Swift, the most streamed female artist globally.
- The Weekend
- Taylor Swift
- Imagine Dragons
- David Guetta
- Ed Sheeran
Most streamed song
Pop continues to be the most streamed genre worldwide, with Deezer’s Top 5 Most Streamed Artists globally, including Miley Cyrus with her breakup song “Flowers” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus
- As it was – Harry Styles
- Another love – Tom Odell
- I’m good (blue) – David Guetta x Bebe Rexha
- CUFF IT – Beyonce
Most streamed album
In 2023, women led in the most streamed albums with Beyoncé’s new RENAISSANCE album.
- Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE
- Metro Boomin – HEROES & VILLAINS
- Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- SZA – SOS
The 2023 album that’s streamed the quickest
In 2023, Taylor Swift was one of Deezer’s most successful female artists. Her two re-recordings, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”, both made it onto the list of albums that have been streamed the most within the first 24 hours of their release.
- UTOPIA – Travis Scott
- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- For All the Dogs – Drake
- nadie sabe lo queue va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
- Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Artists to watch in 2024
Lastly, Deezer also suggests some artists we should keep an eye on in 2024, including:
- Kenya Grace
- Isabel La Rosa
- Young Miko
- Nia Archives
- KHAID