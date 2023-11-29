My Deezer 2023 now available: Here’s how to see your year in music

Alongside Apple Music Replay 2023, Deezer has also released its My Deezer 2023 feature, which shows your year in music. The experience is available through the app on the Homepage and Explore tabs.

Deezer says that global users listened to around 112 new artists and 519 songs throughout 2023. In addition to all the details about your music journey, the music streaming service also brings a personal music quiz based on people’s top tracks or personalized concert recommendations tailored for the users.

The service also gathered the top artists, albums, and songs globally in 2023, as you can see below:

Most streamed artist

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In 2023, The Weeknd was the most streamed artist on Deezer worldwide for the first time – after spending most of the recent years in second place. He is followed closely by Taylor Swift, the most streamed female artist globally.

The Weekend Taylor Swift Imagine Dragons David Guetta Ed Sheeran

Most streamed song

Pop continues to be the most streamed genre worldwide, with Deezer’s Top 5 Most Streamed Artists globally, including Miley Cyrus with her breakup song “Flowers” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

Flowers – Miley Cyrus As it was – Harry Styles Another love – Tom Odell I’m good (blue) – David Guetta x Bebe Rexha CUFF IT – Beyonce

Most streamed album

In 2023, women led in the most streamed albums with Beyoncé’s new RENAISSANCE album.

Beyoncé – RENAISSANCE Metro Boomin – HEROES & VILLAINS Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti Harry Styles – Harry’s House SZA – SOS

The 2023 album that’s streamed the quickest

In 2023, Taylor Swift was one of Deezer’s most successful female artists. Her two re-recordings, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”, both made it onto the list of albums that have been streamed the most within the first 24 hours of their release.

UTOPIA – Travis Scott 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift For All the Dogs – Drake nadie sabe lo queue va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Artists to watch in 2024

Lastly, Deezer also suggests some artists we should keep an eye on in 2024, including: