Move over, John Wick – Dev Patel is a badass action hero in the trailer for Monkey Man

I’ll be honest. I watched this trailer half expecting it to turn out it was part of the John Wick universe. And even though this film seems to be keen on encapsulating a character like Wick in the body of another man, I’m game for it. John is dead (maybe) so we need a new John.

Today, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for Monkey Man, a new action thriller that has been written and directed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope, Us). The new film, which also stars Patel in the title role, will premiere in theaters on April 5th.

You can check out the official trailer for Monkey Man below:

What is Monkey Man about?

Monkey Man tells the story of Kid, an unknown man who, after years of fighting in an underground fight club, infiltrates his city’s elite to take vengeance on one of its members.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

In addition to Patel, the film stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande. Patel not only stars in the film by serves as its writer, producer, and director as well. The actor/writer/director is best known for his performances in Lion and Slumdog Millionaire.

Monkey Man will premiere in theaters on April 5th.