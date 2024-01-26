Zac Efron’s film career has been really interesting lately. The actor achieved critical acclaim for his upcoming A24 film The Iron Claw, and now he’s starring in a raunchy comedy with John Cena playing a celebrity impersonator called “Rock Hard” Rod. Talk about range.

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Ricky Stanicky, a new raunchy comedy from Peter Farrelly that stars Zac Efron and John Cena. The film, which catches a group of friends in a lifelong lie and leads to hilarious consequences, will premiere on Prime Video on March 7th.

You can check out the official trailer for Ricky Stanicky below:

What is Tuesday about?

Tuesday tells the story of a mother and daughter who come face to face with Death — but Death comes in the form of a talking bird.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,’ Dean, JT, and Wes still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator “Rock Hard” Rod to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

In addition to Efron and Cena, the film also stars Andrew Santino, Jermaine Fowler, William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly, best known for Green Book, Dumb and Dumber, and There’s Something About Mary.

Ricky Stanicky will premiere on Prime Video on March 7th. If you want to ensure you can watch the movie in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.