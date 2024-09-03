Marvel’s Nova show is inspired by Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica

After flooding Disney+ with new shows from 2021 to 2023, Marvel plans to slow down the pace of its release schedule in the coming years. At the moment, there are just two MCU shows with official release dates, and we expect to see only two or three more before the end of 2025. That said, while Marvel might not release as many shows as it once did, there are still plenty of irons in the fire, including a Nova series that Kevin Feige recently confirmed.

When Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters in July, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said this when asked about the rumored Nova series: “It’s happening, it’s coming together. Richard Rider, yep.” He then added that it was “three or four years out.”

To recap: There is a Nova series in development. It will feature Richard Rider (the original Nova from Marvel Comics), and it won’t be out until 2027 at the earliest.

We didn’t expect to hear more any time soon, but in a recent interview with Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Phase Zero host Brandon Davis had a chance to ask a few more questions about the project.

Speaking with Winderbaum ahead of the debut of Agatha All Along, Davis mentioned his recent conversation with Feige about Nova. Winderbaum cautioned that Marvel Studios is “developing more than we make,” so there’s no guarantee the show will ever actually air. That said, he did share a few hints about what it might look like if it does take off.

“We love Nova, and we want to get it right,” Winderbaum said. “It’s in development — we’ve got a few things in development — and we’re not gonna go on a show until we are happy with the pilot, happy with the bible. So it is in development right now.”

Davis then asked about what Nova might look like as the first cosmic MCU show.

“I’ve been really inspired by what [Star] Trek has been doing over the last few years,” the Marvel executive noted. “I think their shows are incredible. That’s why we hired Terry [Matalas] to do Vision Quest with us. But the Nova that’s being developed right now, it’s an amazing ensemble piece. I shouldn’t say too much, but it’s a great cast of characters, and it’s got shades of Trek, shades of Battlestar [Galactica]. But if you know those comics, you know how heated that Richard Rider world can get, and it certainly embraces all of that.”

If you want to see the full interview, watch the embedded Phase Zero video below: