Marvel’s Moon Knight release date might have leaked

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye are both done, we have to wait about four months until the next MCU adventure rolls out. That’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has a May 6th premiere date. But there is a huge caveat in all of this. Marvel has not yet announced release dates for its 2022 Disney Plus TV shows. Four months is enough time for an entire season to play out before we see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) return in Multiverse of Madness. A new report indicates that’s going to be the case, signaling that the Moon Knight release date might be closer than we thought.

MCU Phase 4 will continue on Disney Plus with a few exciting projects this year. It’s not just Moon Knight with a release date in 2022. Three other shows will get 2022 releases, although Marvel has yet to reveal exact dates. That’s She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion.

Also, it’s unclear when Marvel will announce release dates for these projects. The studio delayed all Phase 4 movie releases by several months. That’s how Multiverse of Madness ended up with an early May release date. This decision might have also impacted the release plans for all Marvel’s TV shows.

Marvel teased its upcoming Disney Plus shows back in November during the Disney Plus Day event. That’s where we got our first look at Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), the protagonist of Moon Knight, alongside other upcoming MCU attractions.

Moon Knight is one of the Phase 4 TV shows that Marvel fans are dying to see. It’s also a very puzzling one, as it’ll introduce a brand new hero to the MCU. That’s a stark departure from the first year of MCU Disney Plus stories that all featured well-known Avengers.

A report from Cinema Reviewed said a few days ago that the Moon Knight release date might be close.

The blog learned that Moon Knight is farther along in post-production than She-Hulk. That’s despite the fact that the latter finished shooting in late August, while Marvel filmed Moon Knight through October. However, Marvel might need more time to finish up the special effects for She-Hulk, given that we’re going to see plenty of Hulk-like characters in the TV show.

Cinema Reviewed says it’s not sure that Moon Knight will hit Disney Plus before She-Hulk. But if that’s the case, the series will apparently get a mid-February release date. That’s enough for Marvel to wrap up the new weekly MCU story before Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in early May.

One other thing to consider is that The Book of Boba Fett will run on Disney Plus until February 9th. Disney might not want to have a new MCU show and a new Star Wars story overlap. With that in mind, a mid-February release date makes sense for Moon Knight, or whichever Marvel show might be up next on Disney Plus.